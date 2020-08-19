Shanghai Blues Announce New Single 'Save Me' Released 16.09.20



To celebrate the news the band are streaming the b-side in full today - an anthemic score of alt-rock titled 'Honey' which is out now and available through all good digital service providers.



An ode to infatuation, "Honey is about falling helplessly in love, without meaning to. It's scary - you always realise too late, and the realisation comes quick and fast. But, there's nothing sweeter than Honey..." explains frontman,



Meeting at an early age and fast becoming childhood friends before forming from the remnants of other local bands, the shared kinship of Shanghai Blues worms its way into the band's seamless style of songwriting; a display of melodic intimacy that knows how to burst into life at just the right moments.



Produced by Oz Craggs (Neck Deep, Mallory Knox, Feed The Rhino) at Hidden Track Studios, Shanghai Blues have been rightly tagged as one of the hottest new independent alternative rock groups in the country.



Still in their relative infancy and yet to release an EP or album—opting instead for a steady stream of successful singles—the band have already garnered support from Spotify's 'Official Indie List', 'Hot New Bands' and 'Fresh Finds' playlists, as well as support from CLASH, When The Horn Blows, Punktastic, BBC Introducing and various international radio stations across the USA, Canada and the Netherlands.



Named after a now sadly-defunct Chinese restaurant, Shanghai Blues are Londoners through and through, and, much like the city they call home, the band draw their influences from a plethora of musical styles. This varied palette only adds further texture to their brand of alternative rock, nestling itself somewhere between the driving riff-led Americana of bands like The Gaslight Anthem, and the new wave of Brit pop-indie charm charged forward into the realm of public consciousness by groups like Circa Waves and Blossoms.



Boasting a live presence that is equally as energetic and powerful as their recordings, Shanghai Blues have shared stages with the likes of Marsicans, Theme Park, Palace, Neon Waltz, The







Reece Ismael: Guitar

Micheal Stinton: Drums



https://www.shanghaiblues.band/

https://www.facebook.com/weareshanghaiblues

https://twitter.com/SHANGHAIBLUES_

