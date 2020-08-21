Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
MP3 and More 21/08/2020

August Gets Even Hotter With Ume Summer Sound Waves!

August Gets Even Hotter With Ume Summer Sound Waves!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts / UMe) With vacation season drawing to a close, music fans can fire up their devices starting today and create their own endless summer by surfing through the UMe Summer Sound Waves playlist, which features a sultry selection of late 90s - early 2000s pop, rock and hip-hop. The adventure starts at https://ume.lnk.to/SummerSoundWaves, which also includes a selection of audio previews. Additional sizzle includes a new self-titled digital deluxe reissue by Christina Milian, a new video for "The Reason (Acoustic)" by Hoobastank and a new lyric video for "Dirty Little Secret" by The All-American Rejects.

Summer Sound Waves spotlights the eponymous debut Christina Milian with four bonus tracks added to her debut album, to be released here on August 21. In addition to the bonus "Your Last Call" (UK), three songs on the Christina Milian deluxe edition will be available on digital services for the first time: "Perfect" (Bonus, Advance), "Snooze Ya Lose" (Bonus, Japan) and "Let Go" (Bonus, Japan).

The Summer Sound Waves video playlist rolls out with an original production from three-time GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum Hoobastank, including a new docustyle interview and performance.

Hoobastank celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Reason, their 3 million-selling, GRAMMY® nominated sophomore studio album, with the 2019 Island/UMe multi-format reissue that includes five bonus tracks. In addition to being released as a digital deluxe edition, The Reason also made its vinyl debut. Both editions include a then-previously unreleased acoustic version of the Southern California band's biggest and most impactful hit song, "The Reason," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times across leading global streaming services. On August 21, Hoobastank will release a new video for "The Reason (Acoustic)" that includes new interview footage along with a performance of the single. Filmed at The Doghouse, which was Glen Frey's private Los Angeles studio getaway, the music video underscores the powerful intimacy that has made the song a fan favorite ever since its initial release.

The Summer Sound Waves playlist is available across multiple digital services. In addition to a digital deluxe and new video content, be on the lookout for Summer Sound Waves-themed Instagram lenses to glam up posts and lots of new stickers to share.






