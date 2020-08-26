Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 26/08/2020

BBC Proms Announce Programme For Last Night Of The Proms

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In light of the recent speculation about the Last Night Of The Proms, we are today announcing the programme for the concert. We very much regret the unjustified personal attacks on Dalia Stasevska, BBC Symphony Orchestra Principal Guest Conductor made on social media and elsewhere. As ever, decisions about the Proms are made by the BBC in consultation with all artists involved.

The Proms will reinvent the Last Night in this extraordinary year so that it respects the traditions and spirit of the event whilst adapting to very different circumstances at this moment in time. With much reduced musical forces and no live audience, the Proms will curate a concert that includes familiar, patriotic elements such as Jerusalem and the National Anthem, and bring in new moments capturing the mood of this unique time, including You'll Never Walk Alone, presenting a poignant and inclusive event for 2020.

The programme will include a new arrangement by Errollyn Wallen of Hubert Parry's Jerusalem alongside new orchestral versions of Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Land of Hope and Glory (arr. Anne Dudley) and Rule Britannia! as part of the Sea Songs, as Henry Wood did in 1905.

The Proms is delighted to announce that violinist Lisa Batiashvili will be joining soprano Golda Schultz, conductor Dalia Stasevska and the BBC Symphony Orchestra for the Last Night performing favourite works from the repertoire including Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending.

The full programme for the evening - The Last Night Of The Proms
Saturday 12 September, The Royal Albert Hall, BBC Radio 3 and BBC One at 8pm
Conductor Dalia Stasevska appears with soprano Golda Schultz, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Singers
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro - overture; Deh vieni, non tardar
Richard Strauss: Morgen!
Andrea Tarrodi: Solus (BBC commission: world premiere)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music - Night Waltz; The Glamorous Life
Jean Sibelius: Impromptu for strings
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Trad. Romanian, arr. Stephan Koncz The Skylark
Trad., arr. Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
i. The Saucy Arethusa
ii. Tom Bowling
iii. Jack's the Lad
iv. Sequence of sea songs from around the UK
v. See, the conqu'ring hero comes
vi. Rule, Britannia!

Edward Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (Land Of Hope And Glory)
Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II: Carousel - (You'll Never Walk Alone)
Hubert Parry, arr. Errollyn Wallen: Jerusalem
arr. Benjamin Britten: The National Anthem






