America Mark 50th Anniversary With "Remembering," A Newly Recorded Song + Lyric Video From Box Set Out 8/28





The song, written by BECKLEY, is classic AMERICA: harmony-rich rock, mixed with ringing guitars and pop smarts, with a compelling soul-searching lyric. "After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward…so much to be grateful for," says BECKLEY, who produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson. "Remembering" will also appear on AMERICA's next studio album in 2021.



HALF CENTURYwas produced for release and compiled by Jeff Larson for



Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell along with former band mate Dan Peek, met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." AMERICA became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Gerry and Dewey are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound. From their formative years, AMERICA has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America's audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.



Disc 1: London Demos 1970: All Previously Unreleased

Early demos from the Fall of 1970 of the trio preceding their first Warner Bros self-titled album. This set represents the most complete set to date from this era recorded between several iconic London studios of the time.

1) Children (Dick

2) Riverside (Chalk Farm)

3) Rainy Day (Polydor Studios)

4) Here (Chalk Farm)

5) Satan (Polydor Studios)

6) Bummer (Chalk Farm)

7) Sea of Destiny (Chalk Farm)

8) How Long (Chalk Farm)

9)

10) Children (Chalk Farm)



Disc 2: Bremen 1973 (Live on Air) - First Time Remastered Audio Release (Only previously available as a DVD)

An on-air live recording of the Trio from 1973, in-between the albums "Hat Trick" and "Holiday." This recording has been remastered for the first time and includes all the un-edited studio banter.

1) Ventura Highway (Live)

2) I Need You (Live)

3) Don't Cross The River (Live)

4) A Horse With No Name (Live)

5) Moon Song (Live)

6) Lonely People (Live)

7) Wind Wave (Live)

8)

9) Tin Man (Live)

10) California Revisited (Live)

11) Green Monkey (Live)



Disc 3: The

Rehearsals, outtakes, and demos from February1976 for the album "Hideaway," recorded at the famed

1 She's A Liar (Outtake / Alternate Mix)

2

3 Today's The Day (Outtake / Walkthrough)

4 Lovely Night (Outtake / Take 1 Session

5 Hideaway PT 1 (Early Band Outtake)

6 Watership Down (Alternate Mix)

7 Letter (Alternate Mix)

8 Lovely Night (Buzz Studio Demo)

9 Jet Boy Blue (Outtake / Alternate Mix)

10 Who Loves You (Alternate Mix)

11

12 I'm New In Town -(Buzz Studio Demo)



Disc 4: The

In 1981, between the album "

1. Sailors and Seagulls (unheard song)

2. Look at Me Now (Early Version)

3. My Dear (Early Version)

4. Sometimes Lovers (Early Version)

5. All The People - Whole Wide World (Early Version)

6. Coming On (unheard song)

7. Now I Want Your Love (unheard song)

8. Inspector Mills (Early Version)

9. China Sea (unheard song)

Bonus Tracks:

10. Doesn't The Time (unheard song)

11. Someday Forever (unheard song)



Disc 5: The Alternate 90's Plus: All Previously Unreleased

Alternate mixes from the albums "Hourglass" (1994) and "

1. Young Moon (mix without inst. intro)

2. Call of the Wild (Alternate Early Mix)

3. Sleeper

4. Ports of Call ((Alternate Early Mix)

5. Mirror to Mirror (Alternate Early Mix)

6. Whole Wide World (Alternate Early Mix)

7. Hope (unheard song)

8. The Hills Are Green (unheard song)

9. Horse (Interlude)

10. From A Moving

11. Wheels Are Turning (unheard song)

12. Town and Country (unheard song)

13 Moment To Moment (Alternate Mix)

14. Wednesday Morning (unheard song)

15. Oloololo (unheard song)

16. Overwhelming World (Alternate Mix)

17. Moment to Moment (Alternate Mix)

18. Hot Town (unheard song)

19. Pages (Alternate Early Mix)

20. If It Is The End (Previously Unreleased)

21. Remembering (New 2020)



Discs 6 & 7



America

America

America



EXCLUSIVE TO THE BOX SET!

Disc 8 -

"Home Movies" is all previously unreleased footage from the bands personal archive. A collection of very, "fly on the wall" footage, these films provide an amazing insight into the band, shot between 1972 and 1975, showing behind the scenes footage of, "Hat Trick at Home", early attempts at making home making of music videos and various on the road activities. These films give the viewer an amazing view of historical events as they unfolded. To any

This DVD is EXCLUSIVE to this box set and will not be available beyond it.

Film 1)

Film 2)

Film 3)

Film 4)

Film 5) America: Bremen Behind The Scenes - 1973 (No Audio) Bremen, Germany

Film 6) America:

Film 7) America: Air Studios - London Misc. Footage - 1974 London, England

Film 8) America: Airplane High Jinx 1 - 1974 (No Audio) In the Air

Film 9) America: Airplane High Jinx 2 - 1975 In the Air

Film 10) America: Tour Plane Interview - 1975 On the Ground

