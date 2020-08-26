New John Lennon Set Celebrates His 80th Birthday





Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes collects 36 track on two CDs, handpicked by Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, and son, Sean Lennon. According to a press release, the songs were "remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard ultimate listening experience."



A



The three dozen tracks span Lennon's first solo single, 1968's "Give Peace a Chance," to the one that was climbing the charts when he was killed in December 1980, "(Just Like) Starting Over." In between are some of his most beloved songs, including "Imagine," "Instant Karma! (We All



The set is more or less sequenced in chronological order, with stand-alone singles "



"John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humor and understanding," Ono wrote in the accompanying book. "He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It's in our hands."



Paul Hicks, who mixed and engineered 2018's Imagine: The Ultimate Collection, performed similar duties here. "Yoko is very keen that in making The Ultimate Mixes series we achieve three things: remain faithful and respectful to the originals, ensure that the sound is generally sonically clearer overall and increase the clarity of John's vocals," he said. "'It's about John,' she says. And she is right. His voice brings the biggest emotional impact to the songs."



Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes is available for pre-order now.

John Lennon, 'Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes'Track Listing

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power to the People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out the Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1.

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand by Me

6.

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I'm Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching the Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I'm Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace a Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC

All of the above 36 tracks, available in high-definition audio as:

1. HD

2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

