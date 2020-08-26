Tokky Horror Announce 'Girlracer: The Remixes' EP + Liverpool Arena DJ Set Live Debut





Commenting on the remix release, producer Zee Davine says: "We're from a scene where everyone is a producer, DJ, or band, so it just made sense to let our friends have some fun with the single. A lot of remix culture now is about the business and furthering your own name, cashing in off each other's fanbases. We wanted to just take it back to community and enjoyment. It was a way to connect with our scene while raves and live music are banned for the foreseeable future."



On the original version of the single, vocalist Mollie Rush explains: "I wanted to challenge the gender binary in a minimal way by expressing my attraction to the boy racer aesthetic. Since I was a kid I've always wanted aerofoils, subwoofers, LEDs and loud cars. I've always felt a connection to that and I just want everyone to know that these things are not reserved for cis lads in trackies. Be whoever you want, drive your gorgeous Citroën saxo and make people feel weird."



Girlracer: The Remixes tracklist:

1. Girlracer (Gullyteen Remix) - Gullyteen

2. Girlracer (Dan Larkin Remix) - Dan Larkin

3. Girlracer (Phonewifey Dubcore Remix) - Phonewifey

4. Girlracer (Bobby Starchild Remix) -



TOKKY HORROR live:

29.08.20 - Liverpool - M & S Bank

20.03.21 - Birkenhead -

https://www.facebook.com/tokkyhorror/

https://twitter.com/tokkyhorror

https://www.instagram.com/tokkyhorror/



TOKKY HORROR are:

AVA AKIRA - vocals

MOLLIE RUSH - vocals

ZEE DAVINE - production and instrumentation



Tokky Horror are completed by joint-vocalist Ava Akira, and the trio form the hotly-anticipated new project from ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine, marking a stark change in musical direction from Davine's former outfit.



"I wanted to find my own sound, and my own way of expressing myself, that takes from all of our influences across dance culture, psychedelia and punk," explains Davine of the process. "Lyrically the song addresses hyper-masculine spaces (which is very often dance culture itself) and inserts Tokky Horror with confidence. Girlracer's unashamed appreciation of fast cars and loud music is a tongue-in-cheek to every boy who thinks they're better than us."



Over the space of their short career they appeared at Glastonbury Festival, Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude, Rebellion, Kendal Calling, Beautiful Days and more, and toured alongside Marmozets, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liverpool/London collective TOKKY HORROR are pleased to announce 'Girlracer: The Remixes', a four track EP featuring all-new versions of their debut single 'Girlracer'.The EP is out now via Alcopop! Records on all good DSPs and features cuts from friends of the band including Gullyteen, Dan Larkin, Phonewifey, and Bobby Starchild, with four additional remixes from Space, A.P.a.T.t, SIT DOWN and Zee Davine available exclusively on bandcamp.The band make their first ever DJ set appearance from the M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool on 29th August 2020 for the Liverpool Digital Music Festival, and fans can livestream the performance at 7.30pm GMT on the LDMF website: https://www.ldmfestival.co.uk/The trio also recently confirmed and announced their first ever full band live appearance for 20th March 2021 at Birkenhead's brand new Future Yard venue, as covered by NME last month. Tickets are on sale now: https://futureyard.seetickets.com/Commenting on the remix release, producer Zee Davine says: "We're from a scene where everyone is a producer, DJ, or band, so it just made sense to let our friends have some fun with the single. A lot of remix culture now is about the business and furthering your own name, cashing in off each other's fanbases. We wanted to just take it back to community and enjoyment. It was a way to connect with our scene while raves and live music are banned for the foreseeable future."On the original version of the single, vocalist Mollie Rush explains: "I wanted to challenge the gender binary in a minimal way by expressing my attraction to the boy racer aesthetic. Since I was a kid I've always wanted aerofoils, subwoofers, LEDs and loud cars. I've always felt a connection to that and I just want everyone to know that these things are not reserved for cis lads in trackies. Be whoever you want, drive your gorgeous Citroën saxo and make people feel weird."Written and recorded by TOKKY HORROR, 'Girlracer' was produced and mixed by Zee Davine, and mastered by Stephen Cole at WHAT STUDIO, Liverpool. Released earlier this summer, the single picked up spins from Tom Robinson at BBC 6music, John Kennedy at Radio X, BBC introducing, Hoxton Radio and a host of digital specialist shows.The track also received national press support from CLASH, Discovered Magazine and UPSET magazine, and coverage from Get In Her Ears, When The Horn Blows, Listen With Monger, Popoptica, Bring The Noise, Bido Lito, Planet Slop and many more blogs, zines and regional music mags.TOKKY HOROR will be revealing further details and announcing more new music over the coming months.Girlracer: The Remixes is out now on Alcopop! RecordsGirlracer: The Remixes tracklist:1. Girlracer (Gullyteen Remix) - Gullyteen2. Girlracer (Dan Larkin Remix) - Dan Larkin3. Girlracer (Phonewifey Dubcore Remix) - Phonewifey4. Girlracer (Bobby Starchild Remix) - Bobby StarchildTOKKY HORROR live:29.08.20 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena (Liverpool Digital Music Festival)20.03.21 - Birkenhead - Future Yardhttps://www.facebook.com/tokkyhorror/https://twitter.com/tokkyhorrorhttps://www.instagram.com/tokkyhorror/TOKKY HORROR are:AVA AKIRA - vocalsMOLLIE RUSH - vocalsZEE DAVINE - production and instrumentationTokky Horror are completed by joint-vocalist Ava Akira, and the trio form the hotly-anticipated new project from ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine, marking a stark change in musical direction from Davine's former outfit.Inspired by artists like Dennis Lyxzen (Refused, International Noise Conspiracy)—who has spoken and written in depth about wanting to create punk music for the present generation, instead of simply mimicking bands from the '60s and '70s—and Liam Howlett of The Prodigy— who would refuse to pinpoint their specific sound—culturally-speaking, the new material carries on where Queen Zee left off, by crashing headlong into traditionally less diverse spaces and firmly planting the flag for the LGBTQ+ community."I wanted to find my own sound, and my own way of expressing myself, that takes from all of our influences across dance culture, psychedelia and punk," explains Davine of the process. "Lyrically the song addresses hyper-masculine spaces (which is very often dance culture itself) and inserts Tokky Horror with confidence. Girlracer's unashamed appreciation of fast cars and loud music is a tongue-in-cheek to every boy who thinks they're better than us."Hailed as LGBTQ+ icons in the making, and touted as "the next Iggy Pop" by Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry on the 2019 GQ Awards red carpet, with multiple BBC Maida Vale sessions and a raft of press and radio support under their belts Queen Zee announced their unexpected shock split following the release of their debut album in October 2019.Over the space of their short career they appeared at Glastonbury Festival, Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude, Rebellion, Kendal Calling, Beautiful Days and more, and toured alongside Marmozets, Dream Wife, Skunk Anansie, and The Zutons.



