Porter Robinson Unveils New Track 'Mirror' From Forthcoming LP



"'Mirror' is a song about the costs of being hard on yourself," Robinson says. "We all have these avatars that we give to our critical inner voices - we might imagine a scornful parent telling us we'll fail, or a critic telling us our work comes up short, or a society telling us that we aren't good enough - it's about recognizing that most of this criticism is self-inflicted. For years, I was imagining the worst thing a critic might say about my music and looking at my own work as negatively as possible as a way to protect myself from criticism, but it never once served me. My hope is that other people can overcome this same kind of shame - it can be really liberating to recognize that most of the time, we're only letting our own thoughts get in the way, and we can do something about it."



In May, Robinson put on the Secret Sky streaming festival, marking his first performance of 2020. The 14-hour livestream event, which Robinson created as a way to introduce his vast audience to new artists and give his favorite musicians a platform to perform, featured sets by G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna AI, Madeon, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi and several others. The livestream was broadcasted via a digital auditorium built with state-of-the-art technology and attracted more than 4 million viewers, with the Youtube chat peaking at 8,813 chats per second during Robinson's performance of the previously unheard "Look at the Sky."



At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene in 2010 with a specifically magnetic brand of electro-house beats. His debut album Worlds was released four years later in 2014 to widespread critical and commercial success, establishing Robinson as a mainstay of electronic pop and a deft crafter of "gorgeous textures, contemplative storytelling and remarkably sharp melodies," as The New York Times remarked. The album's success eventually gave Robinson the chance to create his own music festival, Oakland's Second Sky, a sell-out two-day event that launched last year.



