News
Charts / Awards 27/08/2020

What Will Knock Head And Heart By Joel Corry & MNEK Off The Number One Stop In The UK Singles

What Will Knock Head And Heart By Joel Corry & MNEK Off The Number One Stop In The UK Singles
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK Top 40 Singles chart is always a crowded market in which many are fighting over each week to get the prestigious reward. However, of recent times over the summer there has been one song that has dominated the charts due to its summer feel, head bopping, catchy tune - Head and Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK. Due to the success of this song, many have tried to conquer it and knocked it off the top but all have failed so far with it spending seven weeks at the top and today we assess its potential predecessors at the top. 

It's biggest threat we believe in the coming week is the huge hit in the US right now released by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion that is WAP. Gaining a lot of movement through its popularity on Tik Tok, WAP has soared through the charts this week haven't debuted at 14th on the charts and is now sitting pretty at 2nd in the chart, the closest challenger to Head & Heart. 

Next in line to potentially being a threat to the top spot for Joel Corry & MNEK is the hit Lighter by Nathan Dawe and KSI. Both relatively new to the top end of the chart as neither of these artists have had a UK number one before; however that doesn't turn away the potential this song has to challenge for number one this week. With the size of KSI's audience of YouTube, anything is possible for the pair - and what a good song it is too.

Finally, the last potential challenger to the UK number one spot, and someone who is accustomed to being on top is Drake & Lil Durk with Laugh Now Cry Later. Debuting this week at 4th on the chart after being released out of the blue, this could be a serious challenger due to the pull that Drake has in the UK market - one definitely to watch.






