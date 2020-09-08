Paige King Johnson Hosts First-ever Hometown 'Country Yard Party' Music Festival





Along with planning the 'Country Yard Party' music festival, Paige King Johnson has also been busy in Nashville working on an upcoming music video for her latest single, "Just Like You," which will be available on October 2. " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based singer/songwriter and Angier, North Carolina native Paige King Johnson hosted the first annual 'Country Yard Party' music festival in true social distancing fashion while maintaining a lively atmosphere and providing captivating country music. From means to end, Johnson coordinated and oversaw all plans and production with the help of friends and family for the festival along with taking the stage herself to perform some original songs.Initially scheduled for May, the 'Country Yard Party' music festival had to be postponed due to Covid-19. While putting safety first above all, festival-goers had the option to remain in their cars or stay in their blocked off sections so everyone could enjoy the rare resurgence of live music and a sense of normalcy for the first time in months."I've been dreaming up this idea for starting an outdoor music festival in my hometown of Angier, N.C. for a couple of years now and had all plans set for its launch this May," says Johnson. "When COVID hit in March and shutdowns started happening all around the world, I quickly realized this would be no easy task to do. Despite all the setbacks, I was determined to bring live music to all my friends and family who have graciously supported me over the years."Along with planning the 'Country Yard Party' music festival, Paige King Johnson has also been busy in Nashville working on an upcoming music video for her latest single, "Just Like You," which will be available on October 2. " Just Like You " is Johnson's first single release with the distinguished PCG Artists Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Produced by Bill McDermott and written by Johnson and Regan Rousseau, " Just Like You " encapsulates the love of a boy for a girl who were made for each other. The song details knowing what each other desires in a relationship, though sometimes figuring it all out can be a mess; each knows how lucky they are to have found true love. Fans wait in anticipation for the release as Johnson continues to perform and share her passions with the world in every way she is able. The sky's the limit for standout star, Paige King Johnson.



