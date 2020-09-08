Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/09/2020

Indie Artist And Producer Hayden Calnin Shares New Ep 

Indie Artist And Producer Hayden Calnin Shares New Ep 
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Australian singer-songwriter and producer Hayden Calnin shares his latest EP, Soon Forever. With nature as his inspiration, he crafted the soundscape from an upright and grand piano and off-kilter synths to create immersive textures to mimic his lush surroundings. Settling into the small coastal town of Shoreham (two hours south of Melbourne) after living in the city, Calnin embraced the new world around him with daily runs and countless hours spent skimboarding on the beach.

Hayden shares, "'Soon Forever' was about trying to capture my surroundings through music. Showcasing an environment rather than the stories they would tell. I've been living by the beach, so I wanted it to feel like the beach. However, not just the typical sunny day beach, but also the cold rainy day beach, the windy evening beach, the morning still of the beach. The lyrics fell in to fit the world, rather than the other way around. It was the first time I had dedicated myself to starting with the music before the lyrics, and I'm really happy I did."
Listen (and share) Soon Forever at https://haydencalnin.ffm.to/soonforever.

While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he released a trio of EPS and a two-LP series-Cut Love, Pt. 1 and Cut Love, Pt. 2- that endeared him to his growing international fan base. 2019's A Life You Would Choose EP elevated him to further critical acclaim from Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood and more. Not to mention, the lead single "Warm With You" gathered 2.3 million streams to date, bringing his total stream tally past the 30-million mark. No stranger to touring, he has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers and more. During this time, he also produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, the aforementioned Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock, NYCK, and others. Expanding his influence, Hayden's catalog can be heard in popular television shows such as Suits, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy Award-nominated favorite Room.
Stay tuned for more news from Hayden Calnin.

Track List:
We Can Take Our Time
Mountain Steeps
Unfortunate Love
As I Exit Parts I & II






