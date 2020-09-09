Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/09/2020

Cardi B, Stormzy, Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz And Many More Announced For Rolling Loud Portugal 2021

Cardi B, Stormzy, Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz And Many More Announced For Rolling Loud Portugal 2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Announced Today Cardi B / Stormzy
2 Chainz / Action Bronson / Amine / Bia / Boy Better Know / Beanz
Calboy / Cordae / Curren$y / Dave East / Fetty Wap / Fivio Foreign
Flo Milli / G Herbo / Griselda / Headie One / IAMDDB / Joey Bada$$
Kaash Paige / Kap G / Kevin Gates / Khea / Leiti Sene / Lil Baby / Lil Gotit
Lil Poppa / Lil Pump / Lil Uzi Vert / Lucki / Moneybagg Yo / Ms Banks
Mulatto / Nelly / Nines / OFB / Rich The Kid / Rick Ross / Sheff G
Ski Mask The Slump God / Skooly / SL / Sleepy Hallow / StaySolidRocky
TheHxliday / Toosii / Waka Flocka Flame / YG / Yung Bans / Yxng Bane
Plus Surprise Guests

JULY 9th - 10th 2021 PRAIA DE ROCHA BEACH, PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL
THE DEFINITIVE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE GETS EVEN BIGGER LANDING IN EUROPE NEXT SUMMER

JULY 6TH - 8TH FESTIVAL NOW SOLD OUT
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR FIRST ACCESS TO TICKETS LIMITED 5 DAY ROLLING LOUD EXPERIENCE TICKETS AVAILABLE
PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE 9AM BST ON THURSDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
GENERAL RELEASE TICKETS AVAILABLE 9AM BST ON FRIDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
https://www.rollingloudportugal.com/

Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 taking place between July 6th-8th 2021 is now sold out, with limited 5 day Rolling Loud Experience tickets being made available to current ticket-holders first
The additional Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 programme takes place between July 9th-10th 2021, with a separate ticket needed in order to access the site during these days
Presale access for Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 (9th-10th July 2021) will be available from 9am BST (British Summer Time) on Thursday September 10th
General release tickets for Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 (9th-10th July 2021) will be available from 9am BST (British Summer Time) on Friday September 11th
For full information and sign-up access, head to https://www.rollingloudportugal.com

Founded in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif as a one-day festival in Miami, Rolling Loud evolved into a global behemoth, with massive festivals on both American coasts and international events in Europe and Australia. In October 2019, Rolling Loud hosted the first annual Rolling Loud New York, which boasted one of the brand's most impressive lineups yet, and in December, it drew 65,000 fans per day to Banc of California Stadium for Rolling Loud Los Angeles.






