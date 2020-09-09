Country Trio Chapel Hart Release Debut Single 'Jesus & Alcohol'





The music video features cameos from legendary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country powerhouse trio Chapel Hart turn water into wine and come up with nothing short of a miracle for their debut single, "Jesus & Alcohol." Pouring up a double shot of passion and soul, this song simultaneously welcomes fans into the world of gospel and whiskey. These New Orleans natives raise the bar with clever lyrics that instill faith in the belief that in any setting, whether that be at church with a Bible open or a bar with bourbon in hand, God continues to remain by our side. Their major video debut features a slate of celebrity cameos and was premiered exclusively by CMT on Tuesday, September 8th, and will premiere on Chapel Hart's YouTube channel at midnight CT."Whether you prefer to lean towards wine and spirits or the Holy Spirit, Jesus & Alcohol is definitely the song to get you through," says Trea Swindle."We hope that our music will unite people from all walks of life. At the end of the day, music is the one thing that can bring us together," says Devynn Hart.In a world of uncertainty and turmoil, Chapel Hart stands tall as a triple threat to deliver a carefully crafted, playful tune that lifts spirits high and builds a sense of hope in the hearts of all who listen. Gracefully strutting their way to stardom, Chapel Hart conquers all challenges that come their way and rise to the top with passion, hard work, and dedication. This trio has taken the globe by storm, raining their talent down on every audience they entertain. Pull up a barstool, grab a drink, praise the Lord and join the world in celebrating the long-awaited release of "Jesus & Alcohol!""I can sum up life in 3 words... GOD. MUSIC. LOVE. God is the source for EVERYTHING you need... just ASK! Music is THE language! Love is 100% the cure! Now let's play some music!" says Danica Hart.The music video features cameos from legendary ZZ Top frontman Reverend Billy F. Gibbons, country/soul legend T. Graham Brown, hit singer/songwriter Deborah Allen, CMT favorite J.D. Shelburne, The Voice's Kyndal Inskeep, and more!



