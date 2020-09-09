Greg Lake The Anthology A Music Journey To Be Released October 23





'The Anthology' has many notable highlights: for starters there's the hugely collectable Psych 45 'Love' that Lake recorded in 1969 whilst with the Shy Limbs, alongside carefully curated treasures from ELP's hit albums, notably 'Take A Pebble', 'C'est La Vie' and 'Lucky Man'. No Anthology would be complete without that much-loved solo hit 'I Believe In Father Christmas', the inclusion of King Crimson's '21st Schizoid Man', 'Peace' and 'In The Court Of The Crimson King', plus Greg's re-recording of the old ELP favorite 'Closer To Believing' which he made towards the end of his life and can be heard on CD2.



'The Anthology' is presented as a deluxe 2CD hardback set and on double gatefold vinyl. Inside is an extended essay from author Chris Welch alongside a host of unseen photographs alongside contributions from ELP manager Stewart Young and Greg Lake's wife of 40 years,



At 17, Lake joined the group Unit Four as lead singer and guitarist. Unit Four split up in 1965 and in 1966, Greg formed the Time Checks. His next group was The Shame, who in 1967 recorded a Janis Ian song, 'Don't Go 'Way



On December 10th, 1969, at San Francisco's Fillmore West during a U.S. tour, King Crimson were billed alongside fellow British group The Nice, led by showman organist Keith Emerson. When King Crimson arrived in San Francisco, members Ian McDonald and Michael Giles announced they were leaving the band. Greg and Keith met backstage and discussed a partnership that would lead to the creation of a phenomenal, ground-breaking new rock group that went on to conquer the world.



On their return to London, Greg left King Crimson and Keith quit The Nice. They recruited virtuoso drummer Carl Palmer, formerly with the Crazy World of Arthur Brown and Atomic Rooster, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer was born. Signed to Atlantic Records in



ELP soon achieved global success, unleashing a succession of Gold and six Platinum albums including Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Tarkus,



ELP took a break after Brain Salad Surgery and, in 1975, Greg's 'I Believe In Father Christmas' became a number two solo hit in the UK singles chart. It has since become a perennial Christmas classic, often copied but never bettered. Stewart: "Greg had come up with this idea for a Christmas song. He told me: 'I really love Christmas and it's important to me'. He wanted to write one that wasn't too sugary. When he got out his guitar and played me the song, I said: 'Wow - it's fantastic.' Keith Emerson also loved it and suggested an idea that would work well with the song". Keith inserted part of Prokofiev's Lieutenant Kijé orchestral suite, with the familiar 'Troika' theme played on keyboards.



Following Greg's solo success, in 1977 ELP released the album Works Volume 1, which had one side featuring Keith's Concerto, one by Greg, another by Carl Palmer and a fourth by ELP with an orchestra. The tracks included



In 1981 Greg released an acclaimed, eponymously titled solo album. Lead guitarist Gary Moore joined the band and they went on tour. A concert they recorded at Hammersmith Odeon in London, on 5th November 1981 featured an incredible version of King Crimson's '21st Century Schizoid Man', which is included on this Anthology. In 1983, Greg released his second solo album, Manoeuvres, that yielded 'Haunted', a ballad he sang with considerable emotion, and the achingly beautiful 'Slave To Love'.



Eager to revive the spirit of ELP, Keith and Greg teamed up with drummer Cozy Powell, as Carl Palmer was involved with Asia and unavailable. They released Emerson, Lake & Powell in 1985, a record that included the magnificent 'Touch And Go'.



The original ELP, with Carl Palmer, then reunited for the



In 2009, Greg and Keith decided to write together and, in the breaks, played some old ELP numbers for fun. They were intrigued by how they sounded with just the two of them, taking the songs back to their roots. A US tour followed, yielding a live album that included 'Bitches Crystal', 'The Barbarian' and 'Take A Pebble'. In 2010 the final appearance by the original ELP came at the High



In 2012 Lake embarked on his 'Once In A Lifetime' Tour where one of favorite gigs was recorded live at the Teatro Municipale, in Piacenza, Italy. In 2014, Lake was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Stewart: "I went to see Greg just four days before he passed away. He was obviously in terrible shape, but I took a little portable player with me and his new album Live In Piacenza that he'd recorded in Italy. I'd also got the final mix of his new version of 'Closer To Believing', which I thought was fabulous." Stewart asked Greg if he'd like to hear the track, even though they were in a hospice and the music was quite loud. Should he turn it down? Greg replied: "Well it's only four o'clock in the afternoon - turn it up!"



"And he loved it. This was four days before he died."



GREG LAKE - THE ANTHOLOGY CD ONE (& DIGITAL):



1. King Crimson - Peace - A Beginning

From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970



2. The Shame - Don't Go 'Way

From The Shame single 'Don't Go 'Way



3. The Shy Limbs - Love (Single Mix)

From The Shy Limbs single 'Reputation', 1969



4. King Crimson - The Court of the Crimson King (Live at the Fillmore West, San Francisco,

From the album Epitaph by King Crimson, 1997



5. Emersion, Lake & Palmer Take A Pebble

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970



6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lucky Man

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970



7. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Only Way (Hymn)

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, 1971



8. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Oh My Father (2012

Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, originally released in 1971



9. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Great Gates Of Kiev (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 26th March 1971)

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album



10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - From The Beginning

From the Emersion, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972



11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer -

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972



12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Endless

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972



13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Still ... You Turn Me On

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Brain Salad Surgery, 1973



14. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - 'Epitaph' from Tarkus: vi. Battlefield (Live, 1973/74)

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends ~ Ladies and Gentlemen, 1974



15. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - I Believe In Father Christmas (Original Single Version)

From the Greg Lake single 'I Believe In Father Christmas', 1975



16. Greg Lake - Closer To Believing (Final Version, 2016)

Previously unreleased 2016 version. Originally from the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977





GREG LAKE - THE ANTHOLOGY DISC TWO (& DIGITAL):



1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - C'est La Vie

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977



2. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lend Your Love To Me Tonight

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977



3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Watching Over You

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 2, 1977



4. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - For You

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Love Beach, 1978



5. Greg Lake -

From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981



6. Greg Lake - It Hurts

From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981



7. Greg Lake - Haunted

From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983



8. Greg Lake - Slave To Love

From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983



9. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Touch And Go

From the Emerson, Lake & Powell album Emerson, Lake & Powell, 1986



10. Greg Lake & Geoff Downes - Affairs Of The Heart

From the Greg Lake & Geoff Downes album Ride The Tiger, 2015



11. Emersion, Lake & Palmer - Paper Blood

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album



12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Daddy

From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album In The Hot Seat, 1994



13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Sage (1994 Studio Version)

Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album



14. Greg Lake - 21st Century Schizoid Man (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 5th November 1981)

From the Greg Lake album London '81, by Greg Lake, originally released in 1995



15. Greg Lake - I Talk To The Wind (Live from the 'Songs Of A Lifetime Tour', USA, 2012)

From the Greg Lake album Songs Of A Lifetime, 2013. Venue unknown



16. Greg Lake - Karn Evil 9 1st Impression - Part 2 (Live at Teatro Municipale, Piacenza, Italy, 28th November 2012)

From the Greg Lake album Live in Piacenza, 2017



17. King Crimson - Peace - An End

From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970

