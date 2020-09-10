Thriving Roots Virtual Conference To Feature Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Chris Thile, Yola, Ry Cooder





Finally, Rhiannon Giddens joins Taj Mahal for "Music Is the Healing Voice," a conversation with NPR Music's Ann Powers at 3pm EDT. As per the title of the session, they will discuss the healing qualities of music and how it can be a balm for the soul. For information on all of the Thriving Roots, the Americana Music Association Foundation's new virtual conference, takes place starting next Wednesday, September 16. The three-day event features 100 online sessions, including panels with Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Chris Thile, Yola, and Ry Cooder.

First up is Yola, who joins Brandi Carlile for a conversation on Thursday, September 17, at 1:45pm EDT. They'll discuss the concept of "overnight success" after years of hard work, representation, advocacy, and staying true to your art. Yola can be heard on the debut album of Carlile's supergroup The Highwomen.

Later that day, at 3pm EDT, Chris Thile moderates a discussion between Sarah Jarosz and producer John Leventhal on the role of a producer in translating a composition and aligning it with an artist's musical vision. Jarosz can be heard on "Modern Friendship," a song from Thile's 2017 solo album, Thanks for Listening.

On Friday, September 18, Ry Cooder takes part in a session led by Rosanne Cash called "Love and Vigilance" at 11am EDT. Cash says: "I invited some old friends - Bonnie Raitt and Ry Cooder - and some new friends - Alice Randall and Angela Davis - to play songs and talk with me about the history of protest music, the long, hard journey of Black musicians to achieve justice, and the anger and longing of the present moment." Emmylou Harris joins filmmaker Ken Burns and his collaborator, writer/producer Dayton Duncan at 1:45pm EDT to revisit Burns's documentary Country Music, in which Harris is featured, one year after it premiered on PBS.

Finally, Rhiannon Giddens joins Taj Mahal for "Music Is the Healing Voice," a conversation with NPR Music's Ann Powers at 3pm EDT. As per the title of the session, they will discuss the healing qualities of music and how it can be a balm for the soul. For information on all of the Thriving Roots events and to get tickets to the conference, visit thrivingroots.pathable.co.




