Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/09/2020

mxmtoon & Carly Rae Jepsen Release New Song 'Ok On Your Own'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) mxmtoon will release her highly anticipated dusk EP October 1st, it's the companion piece to her dawn EP released this spring. A highlight of the new EP is the song "ok on your own" a gorgeous collaboration with the revered and critically acclaimed Carly Rae Jepsen. Maia tells us "i was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. my hope for the song is that "ok on your own" can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step."

She continues "sometimes relationships aren't meant to work. it's a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! "ok on your own" is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn't a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!"

The song's release is another major moment for an artist who continues to go from strength to strength, and not only as a songwriter, producer, musician, actor, designer and gamer. Next week will launch the first episode of her new daily podcast titled 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history.

365 days with mxmtoon isn't the first time mxmtoon has dipped her toes in the podcast world. Last year she released the hugely successful 21 days with mxmtoon from Spotify Studios. Released in partnership with Talkhouse the first episode will be launching September 14th.






Most read news of the week
D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Emmylou Harris's Grammy-Winning Nonesuch Debut Album "Red Dirt Girl," To Be Released On Red Vinyl On February 12, 2021
UK Music Backs Parliamentary Bid To Safeguard Music Industry
Bass Hall Management Decides To Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved To Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
Album Cover Revealed For Much-Anticipated Bond Film Soundtrack "No Time To Die"
New Thelonious Monk Album "Palo Alto," Announced For Release On September 18, 2020
Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'
Big Sean Drops Eagerly Anticipated New Album, Detroit 2, Available Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0221870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020656585693359 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how