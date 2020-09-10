mxmtoon & Carly Rae Jepsen Release New Song 'Ok On Your Own'





She continues "sometimes relationships aren't meant to work. it's a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! "ok on your own" is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn't a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!"



The song's release is another major moment for an artist who continues to go from strength to strength, and not only as a songwriter, producer, musician, actor, designer and gamer. Next week will launch the first episode of her new daily podcast titled 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history.



365 days with mxmtoon isn't the first time mxmtoon has dipped her toes in the podcast world. Last year she released the hugely successful 21 days with mxmtoon from Spotify Studios. Released in partnership with Talkhouse the first episode will be launching New York, NY (Top40 Charts) mxmtoon will release her highly anticipated dusk EP October 1st, it's the companion piece to her dawn EP released this spring. A highlight of the new EP is the song "ok on your own" a gorgeous collaboration with the revered and critically acclaimed Carly Rae Jepsen. Maia tells us "i was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. my hope for the song is that "ok on your own" can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step."She continues "sometimes relationships aren't meant to work. it's a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! "ok on your own" is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn't a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!"The song's release is another major moment for an artist who continues to go from strength to strength, and not only as a songwriter, producer, musician, actor, designer and gamer. Next week will launch the first episode of her new daily podcast titled 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history.365 days with mxmtoon isn't the first time mxmtoon has dipped her toes in the podcast world. Last year she released the hugely successful 21 days with mxmtoon from Spotify Studios. Released in partnership with Talkhouse the first episode will be launching September 14th.



