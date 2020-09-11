Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 11/09/2020

Cehryl Shares New Single 'Superbloom'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie artist cehryl shares her dreamy almost hypnotic new single "Superbloom" about the hazy unfolding of a doomed relationship. cehryl explains, "'Superbloom' is about flowers dying, about disappointment following a naive, light-hearted love. The verses reference cartoons and colours and the innocent child-like beginnings of everything and the chorus reveals the ending. The song is about the death of an immature love."

The singer-songwriter and producer has spent the past year working on new music to follow her debut album Slow Motion. In August, she shared the first taste of new music with the track and video for "Moon Eyes" which The Wild Honey Pie said channeled "the effortless sincerity of jazz standards of yore."

Following High School in the UK, cehryl came to the United States from Hong Kong to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston and post-college found herself in Los Angeles forming a tight-knit scene with friends Zack Villere, Mulherin, Dijon, Alex Szotak, and Soft Glas. "Moon Eyes" and single "Hide n Seek" (watch the new video for it now) follow her buzzy 2019 debut album Slow Motion which garnered her praise from Paper, Earmilk, i-D, Complex and more. After tours with Still Woozy and Ravyn Lenae she was slated to be on the road this summer opening for Jeremy Zucker in the U.S. and for Cavetown this fall. Both tours are on hold due to Covid-19 precautions for now.






