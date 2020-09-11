South African Composer Making Waves In The US





The multi-instrumentalist is a highly skilled guitarist who has played for more than 19 years (his prized instruments include a Gibson Les Paul New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Jono Smithers) Jonathan Smithers is an internationally renowned musician, composer, songwriter and guitarist whose work spans multiple platforms. Originally from South Africa, the Summa Cum Laude graduate of Berklee College of Music has contributed to innovative music productions and live performances alike. On YouTube under his channel jonosmithers he has composed a number of highly popular Soundtrack and Timelapse commissions Minecraft Server known as Hermitcraft. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, with 200 million copies sold across all platforms and 126 million monthly active users as of 2020. Around the middle of 2014, those videos had been viewed a grand total of 31 billion times. His original Hermitcraft commissions have been featured by leading gamers including Grian (5,550,000 subscribers) and Mumbo Jumbo (6,140,000 subscribers).The multi-instrumentalist is a highly skilled guitarist who has played for more than 19 years (his prized instruments include a Gibson Les Paul Custom VOS '59) as well as bringing keyboard and composition expertise to his productions. Throughout his career, Smithers has collaborated with leading musicians, composers and creators. He worked with and has been mentored by leading guitarists Mick Goodrick, who has also taught renowned artists Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Bill Frisell, Mike Stern and David Tronzo. Musician Magazine has ranked David Tronzo, who often goes by Tronzo, as one of the top 100 guitarists of all time. His original work as an independent musician has also gained considerable attention. In 2019, he released his debut album " Honeybee " and his 2020 single release "Vat Hom Fluffy" is a contagious, upbeat, fun, colorful & chaotic song and was playlisted on National South African Radio. Mr. Smithers' work has been highlighted by leading entertainment publications in both the USA and internationally, with features in Texx & the City (ZA), Recording Studios, Artist Rack, Top Hitz (UK), Leah Bodinger (US), The Gremlin (ZA), Tickybox Media (ZA), Popshopfm (UK), and The Aesthete (ZA).



