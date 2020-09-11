Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 11/09/2020

Split Second Meltdown Premieres New Video For Single "Νobody Left But Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SPLIT SECOND MELTDOWN premiered their new video for single "Nobody Left But Me." The single is from their self-titled debut EP that released earlier this year. The song is about an immigrants struggle to find a better life.

Split Second Meltdown is the brainchild of NYC based keyboardist and composer, Rob Clores, who has spent the better part of his career performing and recording with a host of well known artists including Jesse Malin (D-Generation), The Black Crowes, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Alejandro Escovedo, among many others.

His love of Alt Rock led him to step from behind the keys to pick up a guitar and write his first solo E.P., which draws on everything from the sounds of the Classic 70s and Prog Rock to 90s Grunge.

Split Second Meltdown features Rob's songwriting, production, vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard. Guests include John 'JD' DeServio (Black Label Society), Bob Pantella (Monster Magnet/ Atomic Bitchwax), Ken Dubman (Prophet), Jimmy Messer (Awolnation), Charlie Paxson (Smashmouth), Solomon Walker (Bryan Adams), Tony Bruno and Andee Blacksugar additional guitars.
The EP can be streamed/downloaded here: https://lnkfi.re/SplitSecondMeltdown

Tracklisting:
1.FLESH AND BLOOD
2.NOBODY LEFT BUT ME
3.HEAVY SONG
4.CHASING A DREAM
5.THE END OF YOUR WORLD






