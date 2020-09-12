Marilyn Manson's New Album We Are Chaos Out Now





Manson says of the album, "When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it's up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.



WE ARE CHAOS Tracklist:

RED BLACK AND BLUE

WE ARE CHAOS

DON'T CHASE THE DEAD

PAINT YOU WITH MY LOVE

HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD

INFINITE DARKNESS

PERFUME

KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER

SOLVE COAGULA

BROKEN NEEDLE



