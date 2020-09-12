Marilyn Manson's New Album We Are Chaos Out Now

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Marilyn Manson releases WE ARE CHAOS, his eleventh studio album on Universal Music. The album is produced by Manson and GRAMMY® Award winner Shooter Jennings [Brandi Carlile, Tanya
Tucker]. The album includes previously released singles "WE ARE CHAOS" and "DON'T CHASE THE DEAD."
Manson says of the album, "When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it's up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.
WE ARE CHAOS Tracklist:
RED BLACK AND BLUE
WE ARE CHAOS
DON'T CHASE THE DEAD
PAINT YOU WITH MY LOVE
HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD
INFINITE DARKNESS
PERFUME
KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER
SOLVE COAGULA
BROKEN NEEDLE
WE ARE CHAOS is the follow up to Marilyn Manson's 2017 album, Heaven
Upside Down, which marked his seventh consecutive Top 10 debut on the album charts. Marilyn Manson
continues to infiltrate fashion, film, and music, leaving his fingerprints on modern culture. Saint Laurent tapped him for a campaign, Travis
Scott personally invited him to perform at the sold-out Astroworld Festival, GQ named him one of the most fashionable men of 2019, he appeared as an actor in everything from Sons of Anarchy to American Gods to The New Pope, and also co-headlined several Twins
of Evil tours with Rob Zombie.