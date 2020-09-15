Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/09/2020

Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florida-based hard rock band 308 Ghost Train is happy to announce the release of their latest music video. "Bleed Over Me" was directed by frontman Anthony "Train" Caruso's girlfriend, Amanda Reese. Shot on location in Palmetto, Florida, "Train" says that the video perfectly captures the "calm and the chaos" in his mind:
"My mind is constantly turning and creating, and I wanted the depiction of the video to be a visual of what goes on inside my head…she (Amanda Reese) hit it perfectly."

Written by Caruso and Nathan Kintner, "Bleed Over Me" is from the band's forthcoming second EP release, Train Of Thought. 308 Ghost Train has racked up over 35 million streams of its music on Spotify and Soundcloud.

Caruso, along with Reese, is the founder of the 1 Heart at a Time Organization, which benefits various local and national charities.

Caruso will also be doing press and interviews while recording the band's next singles in Nashville, and visiting Sturgis and Rapid City areas beginning September 20th thru the 1st of October.

308 Ghost Train is an original rock act from Cortez, Florida with a sound based in the best of rock's past and an uplifting and inspiring message for the people of today. They call it "Message Oriented Rock with a Classic Vibe". 308 GHOST TRAIN makes music for music fans of all ages who've become disenfranchised with current trends and long for music with more alignment to the mainstream rock genre, music with substance and memorable style. The first EP, "Born InThe Wild", started releasing singles on May 24th, 2019, featuring five songs. The new EP "Train Of Thought" will be releasing singles starting with "Bleed Over Me" which hit #1 on the iTunes Rock Songs chart in South Africa!






Most read news of the week
Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council, Definitive Career Anthology And Sky Arts Documentary To Be Released On October 30
Universal Music Group & Daddy Yankee, Global Superstar And Reggaeton Icon, Strike Multifaceted Global Strategic Partnership
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
Billie Eilish & Finneas Set To Appear On Grammy Museum's New Official Online Streaming Service Collection:live. Launches Sept. 17
John Clark Blackwell Commemorates September 11 With Powerful Rendition And Music Video Of The Star Spangled Banner
Magnolia Bayou Releases Official Music Video For Cover Of Eddie James "Son" House Blues Hall Of Fame Inducted "Preachin Blues'"
Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30
Circle The Earth Releases Danceable Pop-rock Single "Could Be You"
Ryan Seacrest, H.E.R., Lewis Black Join SummerStage Jubilee




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0242109 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029852390289307 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how