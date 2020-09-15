Nothing But Thieves Release New Track 'Impossible'









Fri 12th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves have announced the release of new single Impossible, which is available now. The song follows recent singles Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Real Love Song and is taken from their forthcoming third album Moral Panic. They have also announced a huge UK, Ireland and European tour for Autumn 2021, including a headline show at London's The O2. Nothing But Thieves are no strangers to powerful anthems, and with Impossible, they've written another vast soundscape. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys and Wolf Alice), Impossible is an exuberant track opening with raw emotion before launching into a huge chorus full of elated melody and affecting lyrics of hope and passion. The band says;"In a way 'Impossible' is the complete antithesis of everything else on the album, which has a lot of anxiety and confusion about what's happening on this planet. This became the opposite, zooming into one person's head, just being lifted up and transported by a feeling of possibility and hope. It was a moment of relief that both we and the album needed."Recent single Real Love Song was included as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World before being added to the B List on Radio 1 and has already achieved 3.5 million streams worldwide. Richly anthemic and wildly grandiose, it builds triumphantly with a hymn-like euphoric melody alongside singer Conor's poignant almost operatic vocals. Amidst mesmerising animations and a gritty performance from the band themselves, the Basak Erol directed video showcases the dreamlike story of three characters seeking love in the wrong places.Remaining on the Radio 1 Playlist for 8 weeks, as one of the longest running tracks on their playlist, Is Everybody Going Crazy? was the band's biggest Airplay hit to date, achieving almost 12 million streams worldwide and welcomed the exciting return of Nothing But Thieves. A gritty dark rock song, lyrically it discusses a fractured, barely recognisable civilisation and desire for escapism, which proved curiously relevant to the world right now.Real Love Song, Is Everybody Going Crazy? and recent release Unperson is the band's first new music since their 2018 EP What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way, their 2017 acclaimed album Broken Machine, which charted at #2 in the UK album chart, and their debut self-titled album Nothing But Thieves. Their third album Moral Panic will be released on 23rd October, with the pre-orders now live here and Unperson available as an instant grat.The past few years have been quite a ride for Nothing But Thieves. Amassing over 700,000 album sales and 750million streams so far, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound, cementing themselves as one of the best current rock bands in the world. Selling 150,000 tickets on their last album campaign, which included a sold-out show at London's Alexandra Palace and selling out their entire worldwide Broken Machine headline tour, their success has been global.The band have performed on US TV shows such as James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel, after their debut became the bestselling debut from a UK rock band in the US in 2015 and played packed out international shows from Poland to Amsterdam, where they headlined an arena to 6,000 fans. After intimately debuting new songs at Tufnell Park Dome earlier recently for a BRITs/War Child gig, they were set to tour internationally earlier this year, including a show to 6,500 people at Moscow Adrenaline Stadium.They have now announced a brand new UK, Ireland and European tour for Autumn 2021, including their biggest ever headline London show at O2 Arena. Tickets go on sale on Friday 18th September at 9am, with pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday 16th September at 9am for all pre-orders of 'Moral Panic'. Full dates are as follows: September 2021Thurs 30th Dublin OlympiaOctober 2021Sat 2nd Belfast Ulster HallWed 6th Plymouth PavillionsThurs 7th Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaFri 8th London O2 ArenaSun 10th Birmingham O2 AcademyMon 11th Glasgow BarrowlandThurs 14th Manchester O2 Victoria WarehouseSat 16th Nottingham Motorpoint ArenaMon 18th Barcelona Razzamataz 2Wed 20th Paris Casino de ParisSun 24th Wiesbaden SchlachtohofTues 26th Leizig TäubchenthalThurs 28th Berlin ColumbiahalleNovember 2021Tues 2nd Munich TonhalleWed 3rd Milan FabriqueFri 5th Zurich Halle 622Sat 6th Luxembourg AtelierMon 8th Copenhagen Amager BioTues 9th Stockholm FryhusetThurs 11th Köln PalladiumFri 12th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome



