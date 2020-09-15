Lightricks Launches Beatleap: The First Musically-Driven Video Editing App For Instant, Seamless Audio And Video Synchronization





Fueled by artificial intelligence, Beatleap seeks to simplify the traditional video-editing process while offering powerful capabilities that exceed what is possible with existing template-based apps and editors. The cutting-edge technology behind Beatleap is the first of its kind -- computationally identifying exciting moments in the music, picking out the best moments of the video, and applying effects in all the right places according to where the beat and the clip are set to synchronize. Users simply pick the clips and the music, and Beatleap combines them. Effects and filters can be applied with simple taps, with the ability to increase the intensity and shuffle choices.



Beatleap is packed with features, including:

- 20 editing tools and effects as well as 50 filters to choose from

- A library of over 1,000 professional songs to synchronize with the user's video

-



-

- Trendy filters and overlays to give users complete control over the look and feel of their videos



With Lightricks' developers, research, and product teams constantly identifying new ways of utilizing AI to help people realize their visual storytelling potential, Beatleap elevates the standard of what anyone can create in a matter of moments.



"During the global shelter-in-place, we have seen people using our apps more than ever before, including Beatleap's sister app, Videoleap, which has seen a 165% increase in usage and 12.5M downloads since March alone," said Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightricks. "We have never come across an audio-first video editor and wanted to expand on the capabilities of the features that our content creators use most, to give anyone the ability to quickly and easily turn everyday moments into memories with a soundtrack. We are using advanced technology to deliver a completely new and distinctive experience for video editors worldwide and are confident that Beatleap can empower anyone to create professional-style videos while fueling their creative expression."



In partnership with Epidemic Sound, Beatleap will begin offering synchronization capabilities with songs made by talented emerging artists. As the number one music provider for storytellers, Epidemic Sound provides a wide range of music to popular YouTubers, respected film producers, professional broadcasters, and well-known corporate brands. Additionally, they offer music to physical spaces around the world such as cafés, shops, clubs and restaurants. With a purpose to fuel the success of its creators, the company provides all of its musicians with upfront payments for each track and 50/50 splits on music streaming revenue. They partner with world-class musicians to commission soundtracks that are discovered, used, and shared by a global network of content creators, which will now include Beatleap app users. With Epidemic Sound, user's of the Beatleap app can post videos to applications such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube knowing the music is fully licenced and that the artists are compensated.



"Music is central to storytelling," said Oscar Höglund, CEO and Co-Founder of Epidemic Sound. "We're delighted to partner with Lightricks to empower their content creators with the music they need to seamlessly soundtrack their videos with peace of mind that the tracks are fully licensed for use. Epidemic Sound and Lightricks share a common goal when it comes to supercharging the creativity of the users we serve. With Lightricks' community of creators able to easily use and share our tracks in their videos, viewers all over the world can hear, discover, and follow our emerging music artists, and we're excited at the opportunity this offers them to build their fan bases."



The Beatleap app is currently available for iOS devices and can be downloaded for free in the App Store across all countries. In-app purchase subscriptions unleash access to premium Pro features.



To access the media kit, including visual assets, please click here.

To view a Beatleap demo video, please click here.

For more information about Lightricks, please visit www.lightricks.com.

ABOUT LIGHTRICKS

Lightricks is a pioneer in creativity tools that inspire people to craft visual content and share the world through their eyes with friends, family and followers. The company brings a unique blend of cutting-edge academic research, technology, and design to every product experience it creates. Lightricks' suite of apps has over 350 million downloads worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards — including Apple's App of the Year, the Apple Design Award and both Apple's and Google Play's Best of the Year. Every month, over 400 million images and videos are created and shared by individuals, influencers, and brands using a Lightricks-powered app. With five international offices, and backers including Goldman Sachs



About Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound is a tech company disrupting the music industry; it is the number one music provider for a wide range of storytellers; everyone from famous YouTubers to well-respected film producers and directors, as well as corporate brands and broadcasters. The tracks are created by our roster of talented independent musicians from all around the world who are increasingly building fan bases and becoming artists in their own right.



The company was co-founded in 2009 by five Swedish entrepreneurs all on a mission to soundtrack the world by enabling music to flow freely and fairly. Epidemic now has employees and offices in seven major cities across the globe: Stockholm, New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney.



