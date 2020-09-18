Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 18/09/2020

Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need

Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It is not too late to purchase tickets to guitar legend Joe Bonamassa's career first pay-per-view global streaming concert event, broadcasting live from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on September 20th @ 4pm Eastern. Bonamassa will perform over 90 minutes of new music and old hits, and for the first time ever his new studio album, Royal Tea, in its entirety. The official album release date is set for October 23rd.

While 2020 has created enormous challenges for the music industry and musicians continue to struggle, Bonamassa has been laser focused on this issue, not only for himself, but for his fellow musicians by creating a platform for them to perform. Bonamassa's announcement of this special After Party Showcase gave the icon a way to continue to give back. Each ticket purchased will include a donation to Joe's nonprofit Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) and the Fueling Musicians Program, which to date has raised over $320,000 and has supported more than 190 touring musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The After Party Showcase will highlight some of the genre's most talented, emerging acts of this generation, and will feature over an hour of non-stop performances from artists including:
Ally Venable Band
The Cold Stares
Elles Bailey
Ida Mae
Jared James Nichols
Jontavious Willis
Katy Guillen & The Drive
Robert Jon & The Wreck
Southern Avenue
Tyler Bryant
Vanessa Collier

Donations received during the After Party Showcase will be used to continue the program's mission to assist touring musicians unable to make a living due to COVID-19. The After Party was created to share these talented artists with a whole new audience - an opportunity to increase exposure for certain acts during these difficult times. Joe has personally taken it upon himself to raise awareness and highlight talented musicians who otherwise would not be able to reach these fans due to touring cancellations.

Joe will hit the stage at 4pm Eastern / 3pm Central, broadcasting live worldwide. The Keeping The Blues Alive After Party Showcase will immediately follow Joe's concert performance. For more information and for tickets visit https://joeb.me/jbwa.

Tickets to the live pay-per-view event start at $20. Fans may also purchase a $35 ALL-ACCESS PASS. Offering fans the best value, the All-Access pass includes admission to the virtual concert on September 20th, the Royal Tea digital album available on October 23rd, and a 1-year pass to Bonamassa's on-demand video service. Bonamassa's video service includes 17+ concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Rock Candy Funk Party - available at any time on most devices.

As part of this unique concert event, fans also had the option to purchase a Commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo printed out and placed in a seat at the legendary Ryman Auditorium as part of Joe's audience for that special night. VIPs will also get a picture of Joe with his "audience" which will be sent to them via email to commemorate this special event. The VIP ticket holder's name will also be included in the credits at the end of the virtual concert, as well as in the upcoming DVD credits for this performance!
To keep up with everything Bonamassa, visit jbonamassa.com, and be sure to stay connected on social media.
Website: jbonamassa.com
YouTube: /JoeBonamassaTV
Facebook: @JoeBonamassa
Twitter: @JBONAMASSA
Instagram: @joebonamassa
Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation:
keepingthebluesalive.org






Most read news of the week
Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese
Justin Bieber Announces New Single "Holy" Ft. Chance The Rapper, Set For Release On September 18, 2020
H.L. Woods Announces New Film Projects - Investor And Visionary Uses His Successful Experience In TV And Radio To Become A Venture Capitalist In Film
The Dirty Nil Present: "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour; Fall 2020 Livestream Dates Hosted By Noonchorus
TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia
Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday
40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Of Ozzy Osbourne's Landmark Debut Album 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Due Out This Friday (September 18)




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0250959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020198822021484 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how