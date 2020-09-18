Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 18/09/2020

MPress Records Releases New Grace Pettis Single/Video, "Drop Another Pin"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MPress Records recording artist Grace Pettis has released a new single/video, "Drop Another Pin". As premiered today by Americana Highways, the song is a fetching, alt-country-folk ode to living in the moment. Dishing out hearty portions of hooks, this latest effort exemplifies Grace's songwriting mastery and is sure to receive the same critical acclaim she earned with her debut single for MPress, Landon. Inspired by Pettis' own nomadic upbringing across the South, the song has gained new meaning in 2020. Grace explains: "I'm happiest when I'm able to center myself within my own little dot on the map, but I've learned that change is the only constant. Now is the time to get comfortable with change and stay centered in the present."

While the song features co-production and keyboard contributions from fellow Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia and was mixed by Grammy® winner Andy Zulla (Kelly Clarkson), the accompanying video to "Drop Another Pin" required a generous serving of DIY from Grace as she made it at home during lockdown. Conceived and directed by Grace, husband Cris Lopez (New Wildebeest) filmed it in 4K on a cellphone. Grace then edited, color-corrected and added overlays of stock footage. The result is both fresh and retro, with the imagery of an old time projector bringing out a classic VCR- looking time stamp.

Pettis, an award-winning singer songwriter from Austin via Alabama, has been characterized as "a little bit folk, a little bit country/Americana and a whole lot of soul." In between recording her forthcoming debut album for MPress and hosting/playing on multitude of virtual concerts, Grace has been actively advocating for racial justice. She released the powerful song "White Noise", from which all proceeds are being donated to Color Of Change, an organization devoted to racial equality. Grace also holds down duties as a member (along with Rebecca Loebe and BettySoo) of the Americana/folk-pop trio Nobody's Girl.






Most read news of the week
The Dirty Nil Present: "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour; Fall 2020 Livestream Dates Hosted By Noonchorus
Justin Bieber Announces New Single "Holy" Ft. Chance The Rapper, Set For Release On September 18, 2020
40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Of Ozzy Osbourne's Landmark Debut Album 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Due Out This Friday (September 18)
Office Romance Announce Debut Album 'Holidays Of Love'
Elvis Costello's October Surprise - 50 Songs For 50 Days
Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist
Big Sean Scores Third Consecutive No 1 Album As 'Detroit 2' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Top 200
Dolly Parton Releases Her Whimsical Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
Madonna Will Direct Her Own Biopic




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0252490 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024278163909912 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how