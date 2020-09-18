Bright Light Bright Light Opens The Gates To 'Fun City'



"Bright Light Bright Light has established himself as a purveyor of pulsing, electro-pop anthems that lean into glittery nostalgia." - Huffington Post



"...Studio 54-worthy..." - Paper Magazine

"A much-needed dance escape." - Billboard

"Promising a celebration of LGBTQ+ history." - FLOOD Magazine

"Bright Light Bright Light is making pop music with a purpose." - New Now Next

Today, Bright Light Bright Light (the performance alias of NYC-based international pop star Rod Thomas) drops 'Fun City', a collection of meticulously crafted 80s-inspired pop that was designed for the dancefloor (literally...he recorded nearly all the vocals on the empty dancefloor of Manhattan gay bar Bedlam) but which speaks directly to the LGBTQ+ community with messages of pride, empowerment, self-ownership and love.



The album has been released on his own label YSKWN! (in partnership with Megaforce Records and The Orchard) and features an intoxicating list of stars from the LGBTQ+ music world including (in alphabetical order by first name)



Channeling the energy of the queer trailblazers that influenced him like Sylvester, Erasure,



Tracks like "



Bright Light Bright Light also got to collaborate with a long-time idol of his,



Of the collab, Rod said "the music reminded me of more sentimental, sun-kissed queer classics like Shirley



To celebrate the album's release, Bright Light Bright Light is throwing a virtual record release party today from Manhattan's queer hot spot Club Cumming (featuring a cameo by venue founder Alan Cumming himself) at 8PM (in four different time zones respectively -- AEST, BST, EDT & PDT).



Using the magic of the internet and channeling decades of queer history and community, Rod will video in appearances from many of the artists who contributed their talents to 'Fun City', as well as cameos from a variety of other amazing guests including RuPaul's Drag Race stars Jujubee (US) and Crystal (UK), Ana Matronic from Scissor Sisters, Pennsylvania state representative Brian Sims, YouTube star Andrew J Duffer, singer Mykal Kilgore, H from multiplatinum pop group Steps, Jawbreaker filmmaker Darren Stein, and more. The event will also raise money for the Ali Forney Center who combats LGBTQ+ homelessness in NYC, and the Club Cumming's Community Chest.



'Fun City' Track Listing

1. "Touchy" (feat. Brendan MacLean)

2. "I Used To Be Cool"

3. "Sensation" (feat. Jake Shears)

4. "Good at Goodbyes" (feat. Andy Bell)

5. "You Make It So Easy Don't You" (feat. Sam Sparro)

6. "

7. "This Was My House" (feat. Niki Haris, Donna De Lory & Initial Talk) - VIDEO HERE

8. "

9. "These Dreams" (feat. The Illustrious Blacks)

10. "

11. "

