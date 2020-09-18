Action Bronson Unveils "Mongolia" Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Hologram





12. Hard Target New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Action Bronson has unveiled "Mongolia," the third preview of his new album Only For Dolphins out next week (September 25 / Loma Vista Recordings). The track premiered this afternoon on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, and comes a week after the announcement of Bronson's first full-length release since 2018. Today it was also announced that Bronson will be a part of Bonnaroo's 2020 Virtual ROO-ALITY festival, streaming September 24th through 26th on their YouTube."Mongolia" jabs with a fuzzed-out Turkish funk riff and in just a single verse namechecks 16 Handles, David Caruso and The Mets (and kicks off with a quick The Wire sample for good measure). It also boasts the only featured guest MCs on the record, the brother duo and Bronson's close friends Meyhem Lauren and hologram.Bronson teased Only For Dolphins in July with "Latin Grammys," deemed a "return to form" by Hypebeast. Last week he followed with "Golden Eye," the slow-burn reggae send-up produced by Budgie that was shared by Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, featured on XXL's Best Songs of the Week round-up and a very hot Hot New Hip Hop ranking, saying that Bronson "unlocks invincibility" on the track.Bronson wants to engage all five senses with his new release. He has continued his partnership with Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream in NYC to create Only For Dolphins treats, inspired by Mesoamerican indigenous flavors. He also is working on a fragrance, and has designed plush toy dolphins that are available with the album pre-order.As rap's renaissance man, Bronson has stayed expectedly busy this summer. He appeared as an interview guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, freestyled from a camping chair for Funk Flex, and made a rare return appearance to Hot Ones. His appearance in King Of Staten Island follows his 2019 film debut in Scorcese's The Irishman. He also hosts and curates a bi-weekly musical variety show Live From the Moon on Beats1 / Apple Music, which highlights the worldwide inspiration that he pulls from for his own sound. =Only For Dolphins is available for pre-order now and will be released on physical formats October 16: https://found.ee/AB_OnlyForDolphinsOnly For Dolphins track list:01. Capoeira (feat. Yung Mehico)02. C12H16N203. Latin Grammys04. Golden Eye05. Mongolia (feat. Hologram & Meyhem Lauren)06. Vega07. Splash08. Sergio09. Shredder10. Cliff Hanger11. Marcus Aurelius12. Hard Target



