Taylor Swift, Post Malone & Billie Eilish Among 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Post Malone leads the 2020 Billboard Music
Awards nominations, which dick clark productions and NBC announced on Tuesday (Sept. 22). Swift and Eilish are up for the Top Artist award, along with the Jonas Brothers
and Khalid.
Eilish is also up for Top Billboard 200 Album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go," along with Swift's "Lover," Khalid's "Free Spirit," Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding
" and Ariana
Grande's "Thank U, Next."
See the full list of nominees below.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana
Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis
Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio
Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana
Grande
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet
Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis
Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas
Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas
Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George
Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo
Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren
Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong
United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
"
Ariana
Grande "Thank U, Next
"
Khalid
"Free Spirit
"
Post Malone
"Hollywood's Bleeding
"
Taylor Swift
"Lover
"
Top Soundtrack:
"Aladdin"
"Descendants 3
"
"Frozen II"
"K-12" by Melanie Martinez
"The Dirt
" by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album
"
Justin Bieber
"Changes
"
Chris Brown
"Indigo
"
Khalid
"Free Spirit
"
Summer Walker
"Over It
"
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby
"Kirk"
Juice WRLD
"Death Race For Love
"
Post Malone
"Hollywood's Bleeding
"
Roddy Ricch
"Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"
Young Thug
"So Much Fun
"
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown
"Experiment
"
Luke Combs
"What You See Is What You Get
"
Maren Morris
"Girl"
Thomas
Rhett "Center Point Road
"
Morgan Wallen
"If I Know Me
"
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers
"III"
Slipknot
"We Are Not Your Kind
"
Tame Impala
"The Slow Rush
"
Tool "Fear Inoculum
"
Vampire Weekend
"Father of the Bride"
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin
& Bad Bunny
"Oasis
"
Farruko
"Gangalee"
Maluma
"11:11
"
Romeo Santos
"Utopía"
Sech "Sueños"
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii
"Tim"
The Chainsmokers
"World War Joy"
Illenium
"Ascend
"
Marshmello
"Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"
Alan Walker
"Different World
"
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music
"Victory: Recorded Live"
Casting Crowns
"Only Jesus"
Hillsong
United "People
"
Skillet
"Victorious
"
Kanye West
"Jesus is King"
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin
"Long Live Love
"
Donald Lawrence
& The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"
William
McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"
Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"
Kanye West
"Jesus is King"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi
"Someone You Loved
"
Billie Eilish
"bad guy"
Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Lizzo
"Truth Hurts
"
Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello "Señorita"
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown
ft. Drake
"No Guidance
"
Billie Eilish
"bad guy"
Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Lil Tecca
"Ran$om"
Post Malone
& Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi
"Someone You Loved
"
Billie Eilish
"bad guy"
Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Lizzo
"Truth Hurts
"
Blake
Shelton "God's Country
"
Top Radio
Song:
Lewis Capaldi
"Someone You Loved
"
Jonas Brothers
"Sucker
"
Khalid
"Talk"
Lizzo
"Truth Hurts
"
Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
"I Don't Care
"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Chris Brown
ft. Drake
"No Guidance
"
Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello "Señorita"
Post Malone
& Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
"I Don't Care
"
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown
ft. Drake
"No Guidance
"
Doja Cat
& Tyga "Juicy
"
Khalid
"Talk"
Lizzo
"Good As Hell
"
The Weeknd
"Heartless
"
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Lil Tecca
"Ran$om"
Lizzo
"Truth Hurts
"
Post Malone
& Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Post Malone
"Wow."
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay
with Justin Bieber
"10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris
"The Bones
"
Old Dominion
"One Man Band
"
Blake
Shelton "God's Country
"
Morgan Wallen
"Whiskey Glasses
"
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons
"Bad Liar
"
Machine Gun Kelly
x Yungblud x Travis
Barker "I Think I'm Okay"
Panic! At The Disco
"Hey Look Ma, I Made It
"
Twenty One Pilots
"Chlorine"
Twenty One Pilots
"The Hype
"
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol
G, Ozuna
& J Balvin
"China
"
Bad Bunny
& Tainy "Callaita
"
Daddy Yankee
ft. Snow "Con Calma
"
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny
"No Me Conoce
"
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA
"Otro Trago
"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black
Eyed Peas x J Balvin
"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ellie Goulding
x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me
"
Illenium
& Jon Bellion
"Good Things Fall Apart"
Kygo x Whitney Houston
"Higher Love
"
Marshmello
ft. Chvrches "Here With Me
"
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David
Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"
Casting Crowns
ft. Matthew West
"Nobody
"
Lauren
Daigle "Rescue
"
For King & Country
"God Only Knows
"
Kanye West
"Follow God
"
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin
"Love Theory
"
Kanye West
"Closed on Sunday"
Kanye West
"Follow God
"
Kanye West
"On God
"
Kanye West
"Selah
"