Machine Gun Kelly Partners With NoCap To Play Two Livestream Concerts At The Roxy

Machine Gun Kelly's fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall will be released this Friday, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Universal Music and newly minted 2020 Billboard Music Award nominee Machine Gun Kelly will perform his first US concert of 2020 on Thursday, October 1, playing his forthcoming album Tickets To My Downfall in its entirety from the legendary Roxy stage with special guest Travis Barker. The performance will be the first time his MTV VMA winning "Bloody Valentine" will be played on a concert venue stage. On Thursday, October 8 he will perform Hotel Diablo, his 2019 album which features hits including "I Think I'm Okay" and "Hollywood Whore." Both shows will begin at 9:00PM EST/6:00PM PST.Tickets will be available starting at 12AM EST on Friday, September 25th at MGK.NOCAPSHOWS.COM and will be $15 per show/$26.99 for a 2 Show Package. Fans will also have the option to add exclusive MGK x Roxy Event Merchandise to their purchase package. Directions to the stream will be sent to ticket holders via email after purchase.A once in a lifetime experience, the shows will not be available after the event. Aiming to bring live events back to 2020, NoCap and Machine Gun Kelly are excited to partner to bring these concerts to fans. Backed by his full band, the event is putting musicians back on stage and concert venues back in business.NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post-pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. NoCap gives fans globally a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues from home or on the go with visually stunning concert-quality sound, creating unforgettable performances. For more info, visit www.nocapshows.com.Machine Gun Kelly's fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall will be released this Friday, September 25. He recently won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Alternative for "Bloody Valentine" and was nominated this morning for a Billboard Music Award for Best Rock Song for "I Think I'm Okay" feat. Yungblood and Travis Barker. His single "my ex's best friend" featuring blackbear off the upcoming album is currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.



