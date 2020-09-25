Watch Manson & Norman Reedus Star In A Cinematic Heist In The New Video For "Don't Chase The Dead"



Internationally, WE ARE CHAOS debuted Top 10 in several countries.

The album is produced by Manson and GRAMMY Award winner Shooter Jennings [Brandi Carlile,



Today, Manson releases the video for "DON'T CHASE THE DEAD", which stars Manson alongside Norman Reedus via Universal Music.

marilynmanson.com

www.instagram.com/marilynmanson New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marilyn Manson's latest album WE ARE CHAOS has debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200. This album marks Manson's eighth consecutively to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200.Internationally, WE ARE CHAOS debuted Top 10 in several countries.The album is produced by Manson and GRAMMY Award winner Shooter Jennings [Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker] and includes previously released singles "WE ARE CHAOS".Today, Manson releases the video for "DON'T CHASE THE DEAD", which stars Manson alongside Norman Reedus via Universal Music.marilynmanson.comwww.instagram.com/marilynmanson



