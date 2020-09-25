Norah Jones Releases New Video For "Hurts To Be Alone" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Norah Jones has released a stunning new video for "Hurts To Be Alone," via Universal Music, which the nine-time GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter, and pianist directed herself.
Norah has also joined the lineup for Willie Nelson's 35th Annual Farm Aid on September
26. Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews
will lead the bill for the first virtual Farm Aid, which also features Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Valerie
June, and others. Norah will be appearing on GMA3 tomorrow, September
25 to discuss the importance of Farm Aid and perform "Hurts To Be Alone."
"Hurts To Be Alone" appears on Jones' seventh solo studio album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, which will be released in an expanded 30-track digital Deluxe
Edition on October 16 featuring 17 at-home performances culled from her much-loved weekly livestreams. The Deluxe
Edition will include live versions of Norah's previously unreleased original song "Light Wind Blowing" along with songs from the new album, favorites from her back catalog, jazz standards ("How Deep Is The Ocean"), covers of Guns N' Roses
("Patience
") and Kris Kristofferson ("For The Good Times"), and tributes to John Prine
("That's The Way The World Goes Round") and her father Ravi Shankar
("I Am Missing You"). See below for a full track listing.
The New Yorker raved about her "Extraordinary At-Home Concerts" writing "The live-at-home approach suits Jones ideally. It foregrounds her directness and natural musicianship, reminding us (as if we could have forgotten) that she is a truly great singer and a stylish pianist… The music is what Jones's music has been all along: standards, in the broadest sense, and originals akin to the standards, all founded on her economical, artful piano playing and her extraordinary voice."
Pick Me Up Off The Floor was released in June to wide acclaim, a set of new original songs that spoke deeply to the moment and featured collaborators including Jeff Tweedy
and Brian Blade. The songs were drawn from various sessions for her singles series but the album held together beautifully, connected by the sly groove of her piano trios, lyrics that confront loss and portend hope, and a heavy mood that leans into darkness before ultimately finding the light.
Norah Jones
first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described "moody little record" that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Norah has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner and sold 50 million albums. Her songs have been streamed five billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late
(2007), The Fall (2009), Little
Broken Hearts (2012), and Day Breaks (2016)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little
Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha
Dobson and Catherine Popper who released their second LP Sister in 2020. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones
showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. Since 2018 Jones has been releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas
Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade. The 2019 singles collection Begin Again gathered seven snapshots of creativity from one of the music world's most consistently intriguing artists.
Pick Me Up Off The Floor (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:
Standard Album Tracks:
How I Weep
Flame
Twin
Hurts
To Be Alone
Heartbroken, Day After
Say No More
This Life
To Live
I'm Alive
Were You Watching?
Stumble On My Way
Heaven
Above
Bonus Tracks:
I'll Be Gone (with Mavis Staples)
Tryin' To Keep It Together
Live From Home:
Light Wind Blowing
Nightingale
That's The Way The World Goes Round
It's Gonna Be
I Am Missing You
To Live
Hurts
To Be Alone
How Deep Is The Ocean
Sinkin' Soon (with Sasha
Dobson)
You Don't Know (with Sasha
Dobson)
Patience
I'm Alive
Carnival Town
Wake Me Up
Tryin' To Keep It Together
Begin Again
For The Good Times