Newmeds Return With Debut EP Nothing Is Heavier Than The Mind

Joe Brodie - drums New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hull hardcore punks NEWMEDS are pleased to announce their return with the news that their long-awaited debut EP Nothing Is Heavier Than The Mind will be released on 13th November 2020 via Man Demolish Records.Title track and lead single 'Nothing Heavier Than The Mind' is out now on all good digital service providers, with the EP title serving as a subtle nod to the band's new explorations into metalcore marking the heaviest, darkest side of their output to date.Describing the single as an internal battle between the subconscious and the conscious mind, "It's about being conditioned to feel and act a certain way and your true self fighting back against those feelings," says frontman Nick Cobley. "The song was written this time last year when I was in the worst depressive state I've suffered for a while, and contains a lot of deeply hidden meanings and metaphors for things I was experiencing at the time."A meditation on finding the strength within yourself to realise that you are not defined by any single action, Cobley says it's important "not to be too hard on yourself and find self-forgiveness. I used to beat myself up about everything, but recently I've realised no matter how bad you feel it doesn't change anything. It's about leaving negative thoughts behind and dragging forward the good stuff."Based in Hull, Yorkshire, NEWMEDS are determined to become the soundtrack to escape, the sonics behind self-belief, and the underdog pushing for a revolution in a time of change and doubt. Continuing to help shed the misconception that heavy alternative music can't flourish anywhere outside of London, the lyrics of front man Nick Cobley often examine mental health issues, including topics of irrational thinking and paranoia.Comprising veteran members of long-established and respected names from the heavy music scene including Winterfylleth, Drowners and The Colour Line, their abrasive, high-energy metalcore draws as much from Bring Me The Horizon as it does from the hardcore punk of peers Strange Bones.Previous experience saw the various individual members win Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards, sign endorsement deals with Orange Amps, play tour dates with Marmozets, and make international appearances at Tech Fest, Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and V Fest.Since forming in 2017 the band have released a string of increasingly refined and acerbic singles including 2018's 'Roslyn', 'Cognitive Behaviour' and 'Apex', followed by 2019 tracks 'What's Your Problem' and 'Nobody's Fool', and most recent single 'Psycho' (2020).NEWMEDS' high energy live shows landed them early praise with BBC introducing, leading to tour dates with LIFE, Phoxjaw and Strange Bones, and performances at Humber Street Festival, Liverpool Sound City, and Tramlines Fringe, recently headlining The Scala London as part of alternative club night Face Down.Further details and live dates TBA.NEWMEDS online:https://twitter.com/newmeds1https://www.instagram.com/new_medshttps://www.facebook.com/NEWMEDS-155477115147651NEWMEDS are:Nick Cobley - vocalsMark Wood - guitarsSam Rudderforth - bass and vocalsJoe Brodie - drums



