Arsun Shares 'Southern Winds' Via Glide

Arsun recorded 'Southern Winds' at Holy Fang Studios, mixed it at Sear Sound in NYC, and mastered it with Bernie Grundman. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The NYC-based indie rocker Arsun shares "Southern Winds." A standalone single that infuses nostalgic vintage aesthetics and a profoundly original style, the track reveals a mature approach to songwriting unfathomable at his young age of 21.The song was premiered by Glide Magazine, praising how the song evokes "big-screen images and sounds previously last prominently heard decades past". "Southern Winds" also received coverage from Indie88, who noted "the new track comes packed with a catchy, retro instrumental line, as Arsun's gritty vocals take the lead.""Southern Winds" draws from influences such as Phil Spector, Nancy Sinatra's "You Only Live Twice", and The Beach Boys lyrics combined with lyrics inspired largely by Homer's epic "the odyssey" and popular 50s/60s music.Regarding the creation of the song, Arsun said: "The main melody kind of just came out of the blue when I was messing around with some chords one day. I really liked them and thought they had kind of a special surreal sound. I made the lyrics try to kind of reflect that vibe."Arsun recorded 'Southern Winds' at Holy Fang Studios, mixed it at Sear Sound in NYC, and mastered it with Bernie Grundman.



