Keegan Calmes (Ex-Vinyl Theatre) Debuts "Birthday", The Happy-Lonely-Birthday-Anthem For The Quarantine Era

https://twitter.com/KeeganCalmes New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/Songwriter Keegan Calmes (Vinyl Theatre) has dropped a new single titled "Birthday," which is now streaming everywhere.Keegan says, "This is my "happy lonely birthday anthem" for everyone right now. Today, in the age of Facetime and Zoom calls, we're all feeling a little more isolated on our Birthdays. Some of the things that make us feel human are now feeling synthesized and far away. This song is my way of saying to everyone we're all going to feel that extra bit of 'lonely' on our birthdays. So drop someone a call, a facetime, a text. We're all feeling that loneliness together."On the creative process that led to the new track, Calmes tells Celebmix: "It all came together pretty quickly. I had a guitar lick and started laying down some drums on Cubase when it just came together. Typically I'll write an entire song on guitar with vocals and then try to transfer it over and add production but this one seemed to happen a bit backwards. It's the first song where I've done this much production myself so I felt really happy how it turned out with Tim Wolf putting the finishing touches on it with me!"Calmes got his start as the front-man for Vinyl Theatre (Fueled By Ramen). After 16 National tours (with bands such as Twentyone Pilots, etc) and 3 studio albums he took an indefinite hiatus, relocating from Milwaukee, WI to Austin, TX. Raised on and playing homage to his favorite artists (i.e. John Mayer, The Killers, & Two Door Cinema Club) Keegan has spent this time redefining his sound and is evident on his latest single.www.facebook.com/KeeganCalmeswww.instagram.com/keeganleecalmeshttps://twitter.com/KeeganCalmes



