Amy Winehouse 2 New Boxsets '12x7: The Singles Collection' And 'The Collection'





Full track listing is as follows:

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B:

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I'm No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B:

Single 8

A:

B: You're Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing



On December 4, The Collection, a 5CD collection featuring the albums Frank, Back To



In addition to these three albums, the set contains Live In London, a concert recorded at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, London in 2007 and a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black, such as a



Track Listing

Disc 1 - Frank

Intro / Stronger Than Me

You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

Know You Now

Fuck Me Pumps

I Heard Love Is Blind

Moody's Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

(There Is) No Greater Love

In My Bed

Take The Box

October Song

What Is It About Men

Help Yourself

Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Disc 2 - Back To Black

Rehab

You Know I'm No Good

Me & Mr Jones

Just Friends

Back To Black

Love Is A Losing Game



Wake Up Alone

Some Unholy War

He Can Only Hold Her

Addicted

Disc 3 - Lioness: Hidden Treasures

Our Day Will Come

Between The Cheats



Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

Like Smoke



The Girl From Ipanema

Half Time

Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

Best Friends, Right?

Body And Soul

A Song For You

Disc 4 - Live In London (Live from Shepherd's Bush Empire, 2007)

Intro / Addicted

Just Friends

Cherry

Back To Black

Wake Up Alone



He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

Fuck Me Pumps

Some Unholy War

Love Is A Losing Game

Valerie

Hey

Rehab

You Know I'm No Good

Me & Mr Jones

Monkey Man

Disc 5 - Remixes

Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

Take The Box (Seijis Buggin' Mix)

Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

In My Bed (CJ Mix)



Back To

You Know I'm No Good (Ghostface UK Version)



Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)



You Know I'm No Good (Skeewiff Mix)



Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

Back To

Amy Winehouse - The Collection

On December 4, The Collection, a 5CD collection featuring the albums Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, will be released via Island/UMe. Frank was Amy's debut album, originally released on October 20, 2003, and features the hit single " Stronger Than Me " for which Amy won an Ivor Novello Award in 2004. Back To Black, widely regarded as a masterpiece by fans can citics alike, was originally released on October 27, 2006, and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide to date. It features the singles "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," "Back To Black," " Tears Dry On Their Own " and "Love Is A Losing Game." Lioness: Hidden Treasures is a posthumous compilation album, first released on December 2, 2011, and notably features the Grammy® Award- winning duet "Body and Soul" with Tony Bennett.

In addition to these three albums, the set contains Live In London, a concert recorded at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, London in 2007 and a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black, such as a Hot Chip remix of "Rehab," and a Kardinal Beats remix of "Love Is A Losing Game." These two discs appear on CD for the first time as part of this set.




