Floorbird Releases New EP 'Fall Apart Anywhere'



Of the new video, vocalist Eric Reavey says, "This was our first attempt at a "real" music video, all done in-house. We didn't want to do something grandiose for our first video, and Drew [Grahn, Bassist] came up with a scrapbook-themed performance video. To execute this with just us, a few friends and the tools we've got - we're really proud of it."



'Fall Apart Anywhere' Track List:

1. "I'm Not Nervous"

2. "

3. "700 Meters"

4. "Thawing Out"

5. "Pale Blue Dot"

6. "I Brought You A Blanket"



There's something special about being able to create in the midst of a crisis. It's like a rose growing out of a crack in the sidewalk: unexpected and beautiful. Somewhere between the hours of Animal Crossing and wondering what day it is, a Philadelphian indie/emo band called Floorbird was born.



For Eric Reavey,

www.facebook.com/floorbirdband

www.instagram.com/floorbird

