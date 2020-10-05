LA-Based Anson Releasing New Single "Runaway" On October 23; Track Appears On Upcoming Debut Album "A Note For You To Find..."



Of the track, ANSON says, "I wrote "



Regarding the upcoming album, he explains, "a note for you to find..." is a collection of songs I wrote over the course of the past 4 years. These songs stem from some of the toughest moments in my life when I was in very dark places. Some songs come from my uncertainty of our society; questioning our social system and my life. Some come from difficult past romances where love turned into turmoil. Ultimately I hope people can relate to this album with their own hardships and can take comfort in the fact that we are all not alone with these feelings. "

Watch for ANSON's full-length to be released in early 2021.



Los Angeles-based Alternative Rock artist ANSON is set to bridge early 2000's emo-rock with today's mainstream stratosphere. With a distinct sound and message crafted by songwriter Anson Li, ANSON offers an array of introspective songs about life and discovering who you are. Heavily influenced by groups like Taking Back Sunday,



Growing up, Anson was surrounded by music. He started learning guitar at the age of five and from middle school on, began devoting his time to mastering the art of singing and songwriting. After a handful of failed bands and solo projects throughout high school and college, Anson created ANSON in hopes of a better more serious path forward in his music career. In 2017, ANSON debuted with the EP "To Be or Nothing at All" which was well-received helping ANSON garner a strong global fan base. The lead single from the EP "Hailey" has now amassed over 650k streams and allowed ANSON to do extensive touring in the U.S.



Now in 2020, ANSON has returned with his first LP "a note for you to find...", an extensive look into Anson's personal life and journey. The album offers a dark but catchy energy through the songs that share tales of broken romances and the constant struggles of being a musician in modern times.



You can find all of ANSON's music including his latest single "

Website: https://www.ansonofficial.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ANSONofficial

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ansonofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ansonofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based alternative singer-songwriter ANSON is releasing the new single " Runaway " off his upcoming debut album "a note for you to find..." on October 23 via We Are Triumphant.Of the track, ANSON says, "I wrote " Runaway " in early 2019 after a pretty long day of grinding it out at my day job. For me, this song is about the longing for more in my life that I rarely voice on the day to day. The dream of running away from the mundane in search of something better. To follow my dreams and not wither away in the hustle of just staying afloat. I think we all get a little lost in our lives and forget the goals that we started with. This song is an ode to that and a hope to one day break the system."Regarding the upcoming album, he explains, "a note for you to find..." is a collection of songs I wrote over the course of the past 4 years. These songs stem from some of the toughest moments in my life when I was in very dark places. Some songs come from my uncertainty of our society; questioning our social system and my life. Some come from difficult past romances where love turned into turmoil. Ultimately I hope people can relate to this album with their own hardships and can take comfort in the fact that we are all not alone with these feelings. "Watch for ANSON's full-length to be released in early 2021.Los Angeles-based Alternative Rock artist ANSON is set to bridge early 2000's emo-rock with today's mainstream stratosphere. With a distinct sound and message crafted by songwriter Anson Li, ANSON offers an array of introspective songs about life and discovering who you are. Heavily influenced by groups like Taking Back Sunday, Mayday Parade, Jimmy Eat World and Paramore, ANSON offers a bold blend of catchy choruses and deep lyrical content to bring a refreshing sound to an aged genre with hopes to rekindle the love of emo-rock to fans who have strayed away.Growing up, Anson was surrounded by music. He started learning guitar at the age of five and from middle school on, began devoting his time to mastering the art of singing and songwriting. After a handful of failed bands and solo projects throughout high school and college, Anson created ANSON in hopes of a better more serious path forward in his music career. In 2017, ANSON debuted with the EP "To Be or Nothing at All" which was well-received helping ANSON garner a strong global fan base. The lead single from the EP "Hailey" has now amassed over 650k streams and allowed ANSON to do extensive touring in the U.S.Now in 2020, ANSON has returned with his first LP "a note for you to find...", an extensive look into Anson's personal life and journey. The album offers a dark but catchy energy through the songs that share tales of broken romances and the constant struggles of being a musician in modern times.You can find all of ANSON's music including his latest single " Runaway " here: https://orcd.co/ansonrunawayWebsite: https://www.ansonofficial.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ANSONofficialInstagram: www.instagram.com/ansonofficialTwitter: https://twitter.com/ansonofficial



