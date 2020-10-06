Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 06/10/2020

Founders Of Socal Label Wiretap Records Launch Imprint Label 'My Grito Industries' With Mission To Support Latin / LatinX Artists

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The folks behind SoCal based indie label Wiretap Records, have announced the launch of an imprint label known as 'My Grito,' aimed at supporting primarily Latin / LatinX artists in various mediums, including bands/musicians, artists/muralists, comedians, entertainers, and more.

The announcement comes at a fitting time, midway through Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15). To coincide with the launch of the label/organization, My Grito has also announced the signing of their debut band, Orange County's 3LH.

3LH, the 60's surf/garage inspired 4-piece, have been taking Orange County and neighboring areas by storm the last few years, quickly building a committed fan base. The band will release a new single in October titled "Here's Johnny", to kick off the release of their debut LP out in early March 2021.
In the meantime, get familiar with 3LH by checking out their latest single "Don't Wanna Hold Your Hand", available now to stream everywhere.

Founders of the new imprint, 'My Grito' Rob Castellon and Oscar Toledo, explain:
Oscar Toledo: "2020 has brought some unique and unforeseen challenges in our country. We felt we needed to do our part by offering minorities, specially in the arts, a louder voice to share their talents and continue to bring positivity. After running Wiretap Records and working with many talented bands/artists in the punk/alternative rock scene, both Rob and I found ourselves looking to expand the brand by offering a platform to Latino talent in the music, art, podcast, comedy space and much more. The birth of My Grito begins by having two Chicanos that grew up in Santa Ana, CA who wanted to give a louder voice to 'Raza' during these difficult times for entertainers. Part of our inspiration is to uncover hidden talent in the Latino space that can share their GRITO to the world. Not only that… but to shine a spotlight on hard working Latino entrepreneurs and to contribute to charities that need our help more than ever."

Rob Castellon: "We're fortunate to have been able to work with some incredible bands/artists within the Wiretap umbrella, and built a community of bands we love and will always be family. The extension of My Grito allows us to dedicate efforts to raising the voices of people of color, and in our case, Hispanic-Americans. Chicano/Latin/LatinX culture is immersed in American music. From early rock n roll artists like Richie Valens, Sam The Sham and The Pharoahs, Question Mark and the Mysterians, Thee Midnighters… most of which inspired low rider culture and more. So much of the contributions of Latinos live within music and arts culture. We're excited to add to the rich contributions of Latinos in music, art, comedy and more by extending My Grito into the world."

About 3LH: Taking inspiration from 60's surf, fuzz, punk and reverb-filled guitar tones, 3LH bring a sense of newness to a classic sound. Comprised of Rafa Heredia (Guitar/ Vocals), Johnny Villanueva (Keys/Guitar) Kevin Carranza (Drums) Favian Vega (Bass), 3LH deliver the tones of the likes of guitar virtuosos like Link Wray, The Kinks, mixed with the garage / punk sensibilities of modern acts like The Growlers, The Frights and Tijuana Panthers.
Immersed in the Latino punk/garage DIY scene of Orange County, 3LH has made a name for themselves having played to packed crowds at The Observatory, Constellation Room, The Garden Amphitheatre, The Smell and shared the stage with diverse acts including Tijuana Panthers, Tropa Magica, The OC Hurricanes, Mystic Braves and more.
Their new single "Here's Johnny" arrives digitally on Friday October 30t






