Colossal Content To Release "Expulsion" A New Cinematic Thriller Exploring The Many Possibilities Of The Multiverse



EXPULSION follows the story of Scott and Vincent, who are top recruits at the prestigious Cicero Market Technologies Corporation where they are tasked with the development and implementation of cutting edge technologies. The sole purpose of their work is to bring about medical, environmental and physics advancements. However, beaten by their own curiosity, the pair begin to sneak their work home with them. They push the boundaries of particle collision science to undiscovered levels stumbling upon a parallel universe complete with an alternate version of Scott. As their days and nights unfold they begin to discover that others seek their tech to advance their own agendas…agendas that they intend to fulfill at any cost.



Entirely shot on location in Arizona, EXPULSION was born from a wonderment and fondness for fringe sciences, particle physics and all of the possibilities they inspire. Anyone wanting to catch up with Friday the 13th alum, Lar Park Lincoln will find her performance captivating as the dark agenda driven futurist, Shara Fanning. Colton Tapp gives a multidimensional depiction by taking on two roles as both the antagonist and protagonist, earning him a Best Actor nomination at the 2019 Hollywood International Golden Film Awards. As his character crosses over to another universe he inadvertently invites a different version of himself home creating a ripple that threatens his very existence.



Visual effects for the feature were completed by Nicky Reynolds (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and the soundtrack was composed by Stephen Bennett (Moondance), who effectively intertwines synthesized retrowave music with a traditional cinematic theme. This unique mix of talent builds out an overall aesthetic that contributes to a grounded look at the surreal possibilities of the narrative.



EXPULSION was nominated by the Los Angeles Film Awards as a top Sci-Fi narrative and considered for best screenplay. The film was also chosen as an official selection to the 2020 Roswell Film Festival and received four nominations at the Hollywood International Golden Film Awards picking up an Outstanding Director win for Sean C. Stephens and Aaron Jackson.



Colossal Content is a new film distributor from Paul Tomborello and Sean C. Stephens. EXPULSION marks the company's first official release ahead of several other projects currently in various stages of development or acquisition. Colossal is different from most distributors because they focus on meticulous collaboration with artists. A distributor built by the filmmaker, for the filmmaker.



