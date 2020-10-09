John Lee Hooker And The Coast To Coast Blues Band Live At Montreux 1983 & 1990 Available On 2LP Vinyl And Digital, Set For Release November 6



Four-time GrammyAward winner and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, John Lee Hookerwill forever be hailed as a legend of the blues genre. His storied career continues its impact on modern music even today-with fans spanning generations and transcending borders. Hooker was responsible for moulding the blues into a sound that was entirely his own, dispensing with 12-bar blues in favour of an intensely deep, funky groove."John Lee Hooker sent a unique strand of DNA coursing through the gene pool of countless rockers and blues artists ... both his guitar playing and, his vocals, in their chanting cadence, could reach the transcendence of devotional singing" -The Guardian.



Located in Switzerland, the Montreux JazzFestival is one of the world's biggest and longest-running jazz festivals. Live at Montreuxwitnesses John Lee Hooker deliver two blistering performances filmed at the festival in 1983 and 1990. He was joined by The CoasttoCoast Blues Band, covering an impressive set of hits from across his storied career including 'Boom Boom', 'Crawlin'King Snake' and his very first single 'Boogie Chillen''-the latter expanded to an epic 13-person Jamon the 1983 set, featuring guitarist Luther Allison, harmonica legend Sugar Blue, and a horn section. For his triumphant return to Montreux in 1990, Hooker added an additional guitar and sax to the line-up, as well as female vocalist Vala Cupp."The Hook" infuses his set with songs from his1989 Grammy®winning album, The Healer, including the hypnotic title track.



John LeeHooker's first single, 'Boogie Chillen'' rose to#1 on the R&B chart in 1949, selling over a million copies. Hooker was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 1980and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famein1991.In 2008, "Boogie Chillen'' was added to the



Known to music fans around the world as the "King of the Boogie," John Lee Hooker endures as one of the true superstars of the blues genre: the ultimate beholder of cool. His work is widely recognized for its impact on modern music -his simple, yet deeply effective songs transcend borders and languages around the globe. Each decade of Hooker's long career brought a new generation of fans and fresh opportunities for the ever-evolving artist. He never slowed down either: As John Lee Hooker entered his 70s, he suddenly found himself in the most successful era of his career -reinvented yet again, and energized as ever, touring and recording up until his passing in 2001.



John Lee Hooker Live at Montreux 1983 & 1990 [2LP] TrackListing:



Live at Montreux 1983 - LP1



Side One

It Serves Me Right To Suffer

I Didn't Know

Hi-Heel Sneakers

If You Take Care Of Me, I'll Take Care Of You

Boom Boom



Side Two

Worried Life Blues

I'm Jealous

Crawlin' King Snake





Live at Montreux 1990 - LP2



Side Three

John Lee Hooker Introduction

Mabel

I'm In The Mood

Crawlin' King Snake

BabyLee



Side Four

It Serves Me Right To Suffer

Boom Boom

The Healer

