Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/10/2020

Join Tauren Wells For A Star-Studded Conversation On Faith Life & Culture October 27

Join Tauren Wells For A Star-Studded Conversation On Faith Life & Culture October 27
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 27th, six-time GRAMMY nominee and platinum-selling artist Tauren Wells will lead an all-star cast of pop-culture influencers in a candid, no-holds-barred conversation about the intersection of faith and culture.

He will be joined in the studio by friends Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Rich Wilkerson, Jr., Annie F. Downs, Travis Greene, John Crist, and Social Club Misfits as they engage in a dynamic and broad-ranging discussion where tough questions are asked and meaningful conversations are had about mental health, the struggle to find unity in diversity, and how to find hope in tough times. Early bird tickets are available NOW by clicking HERE and will open up to general on-sale October 20th.

"This is a critical moment in history for believers to model what conversations around challenging issues look like," shares Tauren. "This conversation inspired and challenged me to think differently, to dig deeper, and listen harder. All things we could all get a little bit better at! I wanted this experience available with the election looming because we need a poignant reminder that as believers, we are in this world but not of it. That there is a kingdom that supersedes every kingdom of this earth - the Kingdom of Heaven and our true citizenship is there, not here."

Tauren Wells is a six-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, four-time GMA Dove Award winner, platinum-selling singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, entrepreneur, as well as a public speaker. Accumulating 532 million total solo career domestic streams with nearly 1.9 billion audience impressions in the US, Tauren has established himself as one of the most talented and exciting young artists in the music industry today. Known for tracks like the Platinum-selling hit "Hills and Valleys," as well as the Gold-certified "Known," the five-time No. 1 hitmaker released his second full-length album Citizen of Heaven in January 2020.






Most read news of the week
Matthew West Is ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter Of The Year As ASCAP Christian Music Awards Kick Off As 2-Day Social Media Event
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Tip "T.I." Harris' The L.I.B.R.A Album To Arrive 10/16 Ft. John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross & More
Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dead At 80
Disciples Debut New Single "I Got You" On Ministry Of Sound
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
BENEE Wraps Successful Multi-City Tour In New Zealand And Unveils Global Livestream For Final Night
Michael W. Smith Releases Powerful Music Video For 'Conversation'
Dolly Parton Talks About Hearing Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" For The First Time




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206289 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020928382873535 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how