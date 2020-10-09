Join Tauren Wells For A Star-Studded Conversation On Faith Life & Culture October 27





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 27th, six-time GRAMMY nominee and platinum-selling artist Tauren Wells will lead an all-star cast of pop-culture influencers in a candid, no-holds-barred conversation about the intersection of faith and culture.He will be joined in the studio by friends Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Rich Wilkerson, Jr., Annie F. Downs, Travis Greene, John Crist, and Social Club Misfits as they engage in a dynamic and broad-ranging discussion where tough questions are asked and meaningful conversations are had about mental health, the struggle to find unity in diversity, and how to find hope in tough times. Early bird tickets are available NOW by clicking HERE and will open up to general on-sale October 20th."This is a critical moment in history for believers to model what conversations around challenging issues look like," shares Tauren. "This conversation inspired and challenged me to think differently, to dig deeper, and listen harder. All things we could all get a little bit better at! I wanted this experience available with the election looming because we need a poignant reminder that as believers, we are in this world but not of it. That there is a kingdom that supersedes every kingdom of this earth - the Kingdom of Heaven and our true citizenship is there, not here." Tauren Wells is a six-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, four-time GMA Dove Award winner, platinum-selling singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, entrepreneur, as well as a public speaker. Accumulating 532 million total solo career domestic streams with nearly 1.9 billion audience impressions in the US, Tauren has established himself as one of the most talented and exciting young artists in the music industry today. Known for tracks like the Platinum-selling hit "Hills and Valleys," as well as the Gold-certified "Known," the five-time No. 1 hitmaker released his second full-length album Citizen of Heaven in January 2020.



