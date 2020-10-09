Billy Ray Rock Calls Out Rock Stars In Latest Single



Hot on the heels of his chart-topping dance anthem, "Get The Funk," the "King Of Ghetto Rock" Billy Ray Rock returns with the follow-up single, "I'm Bringing Rock Back." The 3 1/2 minute-long track names more than 45 rock stars and influential bands from



"Bringin' Rock Back' is my homage to the many rock bands and artists who have contributed to music as a whole, both past and current. This is my tribute to the influences of those bands and artists on my career. It is gritty, raw, and free of auto-tune...this is rock music at its finest!"

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5w6VLmy5AtK2AtuVudNGoe



Billy Ray is originally from Mt Pleasant, Texas. While residing in the northwest, this youngest of 11 developed a storied history in music, including time spent as ghost music producer. Billy Ray plays more than 10 instruments, and he is the Lead Vocalist for the rock band, Level 21. While he remains the Lead vocalist for the band, he has embarked on a solo career. He is also the father to 2 daughters and a son. For more information please visit https://www.billyrayrock.com.




