Patty Smyth Releases First New Album Of Original Music In 28 Years: It's About Time

Ode to Billie Joe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated rock icon Patty Smyth returns today with her first album of brand new, original music in 28 years. Out now on BMG, It's About Time soars with the same inspiring, indelible intensity that fans first experienced during her days singing lead in Scandal, selling millions of records with hits like "Goodbye To You," "The Warrior," and more. Alongside two covers of Bobbie Gentry and Tom Waits classics, each of the six songs were written by Smyth and produced in Nashville's Blackbird Studio by the legendary Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson). With anthemic hooks and arena-ready arrangements, each performance proves the pervasive power of Patty Smyth's voice, "which still exudes passion and a sultriness that perks your ears and makes you stop what you're doing and just listen" (American Songwriter).Watch Patty discuss the album's inspiration in an interview on the TODAY Show, and read her feature in this week's issue of People Magazine. For more on the writing, recording and long-awaited release of the album, check out career-spanning interviews with Newsweek, Stereogum and SPIN, who say the music is "graced by the experienced resolve of an artist bold enough to step away from the spotlight to raise a family."Stream and purchase It's About Time here: https://pattysmyth.lnk.to/ItsAboutTimeAcross the album, Patty bestows the wisdom she's gained during these past three decades of touring, writing, acting, raising a family of six kids, and embracing new stages of life without ever shedding the defiance of her youth. "It's all about relationships in the end," Smyth says. "These are the years when our inner well is filled with so many experiences and memories and moments. I'm just telling where I am right now, and what's going on right now."In the video and single for " Drive " she travels back to childhood with her sister, and on "Build a Fire" she celebrates the love that's kept the spark burning throughout her quarter-century relationship with husband John McEnroe.Tomorrow, Patty will join NPR Weekend Edition to discuss the album with host Scott Simon, and has lots more to share soon.It's About Time Track List:DriveBuild a FireI'm Gonna Get ThereLosing ThingsNo One Gets What They WantOnly OneDowntown TrainOde to Billie Joe



