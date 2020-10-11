Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 11/10/2020

Samantha Margret Releases Haunting And Moody Single "Feminist gf"

Samantha Margret Releases Haunting And Moody Single "Feminist gf"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative singer-songwriter Samantha Margret has released her compelling and impassioned single, "Feminist gf." Margret uses her passion for feminist issues along with her melancholic instrumentals and vocals to create an easy to listen to, but poignant track. "Feminist gf" is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Never afraid to speak her mind, Samantha Margret is dedicated to confronting social problems through her music. "Feminist gf" was inspired by a frustrating Zoom meeting with a man who claimed to be a feminist, but his words and actions during the session didn't demonstrate that. "After the call, I was mad at him; I was mad at myself," Margret explains. "Sometimes it cuts deeper when that kind of patriarchal hurt comes from someone you think is on your team. I think of myself as really outspoken and try to be the first to speak up when another woman is in trouble, but I sometimes have trouble when the comments are directed at me." Margret's staunch energy on the track allows listeners to join her in empowering the feminine voice. Her alt-indie sound, combined with a passionate message and animated instrumentals, creates the individual sound that Margret brings to the track. "I always try to write songs with messages I want to spread. They are all about living in joy and power. They're unashamed and ready to have a good time." "Feminist gf" is produced by John Caviness, aka Easy Morning, mixed by Michael Child, and mastered by Piper Payne at Infrasonic Sound.

Hailing from San Francisco, CA, Samantha Margret is a songwriter, artist, and producer who was exposed to a variety of music, including a mix of country lullabies, folk songs, and radio pop. Her music seeks creativity, originality, and sometimes even a good giggle. Margret's soulful ballads convey the power of the female voice and tell stories about mental health and acceptance, while her uptempo pop songs are certainly not afraid of a good time. Reminiscent of artists like Julia Michaels, Marian Hill, Sara Bareilles, and Andra Day; Samantha Margret blends unique production with raw and intimate lyrics creating a fresh, fun, and original style.

Samantha Margret's dynamic new song delivers an invigorating message over top of a somber soundscape. Download or stream "Feminist gf" now on digital platforms worldwide. To keep up with Margret's journey, follow her on socials at @samanthamargret or visit SamanthaMargret.com.






Most read news of the week
Music Icon And Business Mogul Master P Named The "I Am Hip Hop" Award Recipient At The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards"
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Expanded Edition Of George Thorogood & The Destroyers' Blistering Concert Album, Live In Boston, 1982, Set For Reissue December 4
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200541 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0030698776245117 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how