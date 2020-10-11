Samantha Margret Releases Haunting And Moody Single "Feminist gf"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative singer-songwriter Samantha Margret has released her compelling and impassioned single, "Feminist gf." Margret uses her passion for feminist issues along with her melancholic instrumentals and vocals to create an easy to listen to, but poignant track. "Feminist gf" is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.



Never afraid to speak her mind, Samantha Margret is dedicated to confronting social problems through her music. "Feminist gf" was inspired by a frustrating Zoom meeting with a man who claimed to be a feminist, but his words and actions during the session didn't demonstrate that. "After the call, I was mad at him; I was mad at myself," Margret explains. "Sometimes it cuts deeper when that kind of patriarchal hurt comes from someone you think is on your team. I think of myself as really outspoken and try to be the first to speak up when another woman is in trouble, but I sometimes have trouble when the comments are directed at me." Margret's staunch energy on the track allows listeners to join her in empowering the feminine voice. Her alt-indie sound, combined with a passionate message and animated instrumentals, creates the individual sound that Margret brings to the track. "I always try to write songs with messages I want to spread. They are all about living in joy and power. They're unashamed and ready to have a good time." "Feminist gf" is produced by John Caviness, aka Easy Morning, mixed by Michael Child, and mastered by Piper Payne at Infrasonic Sound.



Hailing from San Francisco, CA, Samantha Margret is a songwriter, artist, and producer who was exposed to a variety of music, including a mix of country lullabies, folk songs, and radio pop. Her music seeks creativity, originality, and sometimes even a good giggle. Margret's soulful ballads convey the power of the female voice and tell stories about mental health and acceptance, while her uptempo pop songs are certainly not afraid of a good time. Reminiscent of artists like Julia Michaels, Marian Hill, Sara Bareilles, and Andra Day; Samantha Margret blends unique production with raw and intimate lyrics creating a fresh, fun, and original style.



Samantha Margret's dynamic new song delivers an invigorating message over top of a somber soundscape. Download or stream "Feminist gf" now on digital platforms worldwide. To keep up with Margret's journey, follow her on socials at @samanthamargret or visit SamanthaMargret.com.



