Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 11/10/2020

Listen To Vibraphonist Joel Ross' New Single "3-1-2"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joel Ross has released "3-1-2," an anthemic love letter to the vibraphonist's hometown of Chicago. Without realizing it, Ross wrote the city's famed area code into the form, repeating the melody three times, the middle section once and the ending twice. The song appears on Ross' highly anticipated sophomore album Who Are You?, which will be released October 23rd on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Blue Note Records.

Who Are You? features Ross' band Good Vibes with Immanuel Wilkins on alto saxophone, Jeremy Corren on piano, Kanoa Mendenhall on bass, Jeremy Dutton on drums, as well as special guest Brandee Younger on harp. Good Vibes will livestream an album release show from the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City at 8:00pm ET on October 23.






Most read news of the week
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Expanded Edition Of George Thorogood & The Destroyers' Blistering Concert Album, Live In Boston, 1982, Set For Reissue December 4
Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video
Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today
Brothers Osborne's Highly Anticipated New Album 'Skeletons,' Available Today
Loudon Wainwright III's I'd Rather Lead A Band Out Today, A Journey Through The Great American Songbook




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0214260 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026988983154297 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how