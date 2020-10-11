Listen To Vibraphonist Joel Ross' New Single "3-1-2"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joel Ross has released "3-1-2," an anthemic love letter to the vibraphonist's hometown of Chicago. Without realizing it, Ross wrote the city's famed area code into the form, repeating the melody three times, the middle section once and the ending twice. The song appears on Ross' highly anticipated sophomore album Who Are You?, which will be released October 23rd on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Blue Note Records.



Who Are You? features Ross' band Good Vibes with Immanuel Wilkins on alto saxophone, Jeremy Corren on piano, Kanoa Mendenhall on bass, Jeremy Dutton on drums, as well as special guest Brandee Younger on harp. Good Vibes will livestream an album release show from the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City at 8:00pm ET on October 23.



