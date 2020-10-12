Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 12/10/2020

Liverpudlian Band The Bo Weevils, Who've Jammed With Paul McCartney Amongst Many Other Things Release Stunning New Single 'Sister'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Bo Weevils are a Liverpudlian band who, it's fair to say, have more than a few stories to tell. They've been on a hiatius for a little while but they're now very much back in the saddle with an amazing new single 'Sister'.

To say these lads have 'been there and done that' would be an understatement. The band have definitely put their fair share into the music scene of the city they call home. Not only have they released an abundance of quality material, they've also run their own night called 'Soul Shakin' where Miles Kane came and supported them, not to mention The Coral and The Farm lads deejaying there.

Over the years they've played at some huge venues and events including The Liverpool Echo Arena, 02 Academy, Creamfields, Williamson Square Festival, The Grand National, Croxteth Park Festival and the world famous Matthew Street Festival where Liverpool Council also chose the bands track 'Keeps Me' to play over an app for the event.

The band also put on their own special events from the practice room they used which also happened to be Liverpool's first cannabis/coffee shop 'The Chilling Rooms' which unfortunately had to be closed down. They've also supported some of Liverpool's most famous sons including The La's and The Coral not to mention jamming with Sir Paul McCartney!

Liverpool is also obvioulsy famous for its football teams and the lads get regular plays at halftime at Anfield (Liverpool FC's ground for those not in the know!) from one of their fans 'The Voice of Anfield' George Sefton. BBC Radio Merseyside are also fans of the band who regularly play them.

We're certainly glad they're back, 'Sister' is a Scouse anthem, long may they continue!

https://www.facebook.com/theboweevilsband/
https://www.theboweevils.com/






