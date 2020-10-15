Goo Goo Dolls Announce An Immersive Live Stream Concert In Partnership With FanTracks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls
have announced an immersive livestream concert in partnership with the live-streaming music platform FanTracks. Set for Saturday, October 24th at 6PM PT / 2AM UK, the band will deliver a completely live performance in full-scale production featuring hits from across their iconic catalogue. Fans from around the world will also have access to multi-camera viewing and the ability to visit a virtual merch booth and purchase meet & greet and VIP packages for the show, giving them the complete experience of a rock concert from the comfort of their own home.
Inner Machine (the official Goo Goo Dolls
fan-club) will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 15th at 7:00am PT/3pm UK while general on-sale begins this Friday, October 16th at 7:00am PT/3pm UK.
This concert will be followed in December by "It's Christmas All Over," the first-EVER, Augmented Reality Movie Musical, produced and directed by Barry Summers. Goo Goo Dolls
will play songs from their forthcoming first-ever festive record It's Christmas All Over. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.
Recorded during lockdown this year and produced by front-man John Rzeznik
alongside the band's frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, the album will feature a diverse collection of songs including cover renditions of iconic holiday tracks such as "Let It Snow
" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing", some notable covers like Tom Petty's 'It's Christmas All Over', as well as several rarities and a jazz-infused medley finale.
It also features two brand new original festive songs including the debut single "This is Christmas." Pre-orders for 'It's Christmas All Over' are available now, as well as exclusive merch offers including a red vinyl LP featuring the bonus song "I've Got Your Love To Keep Me Warm," a Goo Goo Dolls
Crosley record player and additional limited edition items that are perfect for the holidays.
'It's Christmas All Over' arrives on the heels of the deluxe edition release of the band's acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill. The special iteration features the trio of brand new tracks "Just A Man", "The Right Track" and "Tonight, Together", as well as the smash title hit "Miracle Pill, the haunting slow-burn "Autumn Leaves" and the band's latest single "Fearless." Available now on digital streaming platforms everywhere, Miracle Pill is an engaging body of work that remains as timely as ever with themes that explore our need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people. With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Goo Goo Dolls
remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.
Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik
and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls
quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In
(2006) both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift
to Leona
Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David
Starlight Award" in 2008.
Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls
wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records)—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. On October 30th, the band will begin a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It's Christmas All Over.