Dani Kristina Releases Debut EP "Aura"

www.youtube.com/user/DanijelaHajdinjak New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian singer-songwriter Dani Kristina releases her debut EP "Aura", featuring previously released tracks "Burning Parachute" and "You Don't Get to Choose" as well as three new songs "Deceived", " Drift Away " and "Laundry Day". Created alongside Grammy-nominated Trevor James Anderson, who co-wrote " Drift Away ", "Aura" fuses various influences and genres to create a cinematic pop sound.Speaking about the EP, Dani says: "This release really encompasses the various influences at play when I'm writing, or even just existing. I've never been able to box myself into just one category, and I think that by listening to "Aura" that becomes really evident. This project has kind of been a journey of me finding out who I am as an artist, and it explores a lot of inner conflicts that I've experienced throughout my writing and recording process. I really hope that this release reaches some people who have felt the same things as me, and I hope they fall in love with some of the complex emotions I explore throughout."With artwork created by filmmaking, photography, and music video creation company Deadlight Films, which is releasing their own projects in early November, Dani captures the essence of her tracks in her visuals and continues to collaborate with local creators in her community. Taking you on a journey through her lost relationships and her path to self-acceptance, Dani Kristina crafts an incredibly relatable and vulnerable atmosphere through this release.The Canadian songwriter has revealed that a music video for one of the EP's tracks will be released mid-November and teases acoustic performances of these songs to be shared virtually.AURA TRACKLISTING:1. Deceived2. Drift Away3. Burning Parachute4. Laundry Day5. You Don't Get to ChooseCREDITS:Writers: Danijela Kristina Hajdinjak, Trevor James AndersonProducers: Julijana Hajdinjak, Trevor James AndersonGuitars: Andrew SporcicBackup Vocalists: Julijana Hajdinjak, Julia St. Cyr, Andrew Sporcic, Andrew Draganjac, Claire MasonDrums: Zachariah PepeMix Engineer: Trevor James AndersonVocal Producer: Trevor James AndersonArtwork: Deadlight Films"Aura" recorded at Noble Street Studios, Toronto.Following the successful release of her singles "I Wanna Belong", "Burning Parachute", and "You Don't Get to Choose", Dani Kristina has established her sound as an up and coming pop artist. Her newest release, "Aura", was created alongside Trevor James Anderson and features five tracks that fuse various genres in order to create a unique, cinematic sound. From dancy pop anthems to moody, emotional ballads, "Aura" has a little bit of everything for every listener.Just like Taylor Swift, Lennon Stella, Halsey, and countless other inspirations, Dani knows how to write bangers. Through the process of writing over 600 songs as a teenager and training as a classical pianist and vocalist, she has found her niche. Dani is a confident, mature, creative, and open-minded artist looking to build a team and grow her brand. As a classically trained mezzo-soprano and pianist, Dani's diverse musical roots allow her to experiment with complex harmonies within her songwriting.Growing up around Toronto, Ontario, she's spent her whole life taking in diverse soundscapes, curating her own unique sound, and experimenting with different styles. Working alongside Grammy-nominated Trevor James Anderson, TikTok's @katamogz (En Flique Creative), and other Toronto talent, Dani is dedicated to her vision and a strong supporter of local musicians.www.danikristina.comwww.instagram.com/itsdanikristinatwitter.com/itsdanikristinawww.facebook.com/DaniKristinaMusicwww.youtube.com/user/DanijelaHajdinjak



