Classical 16/10/2020

Tristan Perich Releases "Drift Multiply" Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer Tristan Perich has released a video with a selection from his piece Drift Multiply, for 50 violins and 50-channel 1-bit electronics. The video was assembled from footage of three October 2019 performances of the piece conducted by Douglas Perkins in the Netherlands: Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam (with dance by Lucinda Childs), Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, and De Doelen in Rotterdam, where the forthcoming album of the piece was recorded.
The album, due November 13 on New Amsterdam / Nonesuch Records, is available to pre-order.

Perich's largest work to date, Drift Multiply is scored as one hundred individual lines of music, the piece blends violins and speakers into a cascading tapestry of tone, harmony, and noise. The violins perform from sheet music, while the speakers are each connected to custom-built circuit boards programmed to output 1-bit audio, the most basic digital waveforms made of just ones and zeroes.






