Julia Michaels Releases Official Video For "Lie Like This"





Regarding the video, Michaels says: "A lot of my fans know me as the awkward uncoordinated girl that has too many feelings. Well, I'm still that. But I got to shoot a music video where it was just me, in clothes that we're so fun and way too tight and I loved every second of it! I'm still a long way from being a confident creature but I felt much closer to it when we shot this day. I hope everyone likes it and if anything, you find yourself dancing around too!"



GRAMMY Award-nominated singer and songwriter



In 2019, Michaels released Inner Monologue Part 1 and Inner Monologue Part 2, a series of critically acclaimed EP's. She also embarked on The Inner Monologue Tour, which marked her first-ever headline tour throughout the U.S., following an enviable run touring the world with an incredible array of artists including Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and P!NK.



This year, Michaels continued her reign as one of the top songwriters in the industry. She contributed three songs to



As a songwriter, Julia has co-written 25 titles that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, 14 of which have hit the top 40, including her debut single "Issues," and two that have hit #1 (Justin Bieber's " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter Julia Michaels releases the official video for her brand-new solo single "Lie Like This" today. The video, directed by Jason Lester, premiered today following a live Q&A with fans, and made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live and mtvU.Regarding the video, Michaels says: "A lot of my fans know me as the awkward uncoordinated girl that has too many feelings. Well, I'm still that. But I got to shoot a music video where it was just me, in clothes that we're so fun and way too tight and I loved every second of it! I'm still a long way from being a confident creature but I felt much closer to it when we shot this day. I hope everyone likes it and if anything, you find yourself dancing around too!"GRAMMY Award-nominated singer and songwriter Julia Michaels has transformed the pop music landscape not only from behind-the-scenes as one of the most in-demand songwriters, but also in the spotlight as a solo artist as well. In 2018, she garnered GRAMMY® Awards nominations in the categories of "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year" for "Issues," for her 5x-platinum selling debut single " Issues ".In 2019, Michaels released Inner Monologue Part 1 and Inner Monologue Part 2, a series of critically acclaimed EP's. She also embarked on The Inner Monologue Tour, which marked her first-ever headline tour throughout the U.S., following an enviable run touring the world with an incredible array of artists including Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and P!NK.This year, Michaels continued her reign as one of the top songwriters in the industry. She contributed three songs to Selena Gomez's new album Rare, including " Lose You To Love Me " - which hit #1 on The Billboard Hot 100 - "Look At Her Now," and "Fun." Additional songwriting credits include Dua Lipa's "Pretty Please," Zara Larsson's "Love Me Land," The Chicks' "Julianna Calm Down," "Tights On My Boat," "Texas Man" and more. She also collaborated with singer, songwriter, and musician JP Saxe on the heart wrenching, platinum-certified, ballad "If The World Was Ending," which connected with audiences all over the world during the Global Pandemic crossing over 1 billion streams.As a songwriter, Julia has co-written 25 titles that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, 14 of which have hit the top 40, including her debut single "Issues," and two that have hit #1 (Justin Bieber's " Sorry " & Selena Gomez' " Lose You To Love Me "). She's also written titles for artists including Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, James Bay, Janelle Monàe, Jessie Ware, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Linkin Park, Maroon 5, Nick Jonas, P!NK, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks and more.



