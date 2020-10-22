Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 22/10/2020

Ariana Grande Releases New Single "Positions" On October 23, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande will release a new single called 'Positions' later this week. Her latest album 'Thank U, Next' was released in 2019, took to social media today to confirm that the track will arrive on Friday (October 23). She's also shared a filtered snippet of the song as well as its official artwork.

The news comes after Grande teased the song in a video posted to Instagram last week. Earlier in October, the singer revealed that she would be releasing her sixth studio album in full "this month".

Grande previously told fans she was "turning in these mixes" for the as-yet-untitled record, and appeared to share some new lyrics: "Know my love infinite nothing that I won't do".
Further details on Grande's forthcoming full-length have yet to emerge.

The pop star said earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she was "obsessed" with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.
Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter's 'Chromatica' single 'Rain On Me'. The pair performed the track live during last month's MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.
In a four-star review of 'Thank U, Next', NME wrote: "It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation."






